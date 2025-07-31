Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike From August 1, Public Raises Concerns Over Meter Misuse

Bengaluru: Starting August 1, 2025, autorickshaw travel in Bengaluru will become more expensive. The Bengaluru District Collector has issued an official order implementing a revised fare structure, addressing the long-standing demands of auto drivers. However, this move is expected to significantly impact the daily commuting expenses of city residents.

Revised Fare Structure Announced

Under the new fare system:



Minimum fare for the first 2 km: ₹36

Fare for every additional kilometer: ₹18

Waiting charges: Free for the first 5 minutes; ₹10 for every 15 minutes thereafter

Luggage charges: Free up to 20 kg; ₹10 for weights above 20 kg Night travel (10 PM to 5 AM): 50% extra over regular fare

The District Collector has mandated that the new fare structure must be displayed prominently on all autorickshaws. Additionally, all autos are required to install revised fare meters by October 31, 2025.

Public Concern Over Increased Financial Burden

Many commuters fear that this hike will add to their daily travel expenses, especially since auto drivers in the city are often reported to charge arbitrary fares. Complaints of drivers refusing to operate meters or demanding exorbitant amounts, even for short distances, are widespread.

Demand for Enforcement and Accountability

Citizens have long urged the government to enforce meter usage before revising fares. Many believe the authorities should take strict action, such as revoking licences, against drivers who refuse to comply with meter regulations.

While the fare hike has met the demands of auto unions, questions remain about whether the government will respond to the public's plea for stricter enforcement and passenger protection.