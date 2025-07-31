Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike From August 1, Public Raises Concerns Over Meter Misuse
Bengaluru: Starting August 1, 2025, autorickshaw travel in Bengaluru will become more expensive. The Bengaluru District Collector has issued an official order implementing a revised fare structure, addressing the long-standing demands of auto drivers. However, this move is expected to significantly impact the daily commuting expenses of city residents.
Revised Fare Structure Announced
Under the new fare system:
- Minimum fare for the first 2 km: ₹36 Fare for every additional kilometer: ₹18 Waiting charges: Free for the first 5 minutes; ₹10 for every 15 minutes thereafter Luggage charges: Free up to 20 kg; ₹10 for weights above 20 kg Night travel (10 PM to 5 AM): 50% extra over regular fare
The District Collector has mandated that the new fare structure must be displayed prominently on all autorickshaws. Additionally, all autos are required to install revised fare meters by October 31, 2025.
Public Concern Over Increased Financial Burden
Many commuters fear that this hike will add to their daily travel expenses, especially since auto drivers in the city are often reported to charge arbitrary fares. Complaints of drivers refusing to operate meters or demanding exorbitant amounts, even for short distances, are widespread.
Demand for Enforcement and Accountability
Citizens have long urged the government to enforce meter usage before revising fares. Many believe the authorities should take strict action, such as revoking licences, against drivers who refuse to comply with meter regulations.
While the fare hike has met the demands of auto unions, questions remain about whether the government will respond to the public's plea for stricter enforcement and passenger protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment