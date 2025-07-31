Carbon Footprint Management Market Analysis Report And Growth Forecasts 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Wolters Kluwer, IBM, Schneider Electric, Dakota Software, ENGIE Isometrix, Processmap, SAP And Ecova

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Carbon Footprint Management Market is set to expand from USD 12.04 billion in 2024 to USD 20.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.30%. Key drivers include regulatory policies, sustainability goals, and growing investor interest. Cloud solutions lead with over 42% share, and Asia-Pacific dominates with 56% revenue in 2024. Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Type, End-use (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecommunication), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carbon Footprint Management Market was valued at USD 12.04 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.44 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.

The market drivers influencing carbon footprint management market considerations are multifaceted and include a combination of regulatory policies, consumer demand for sustainable products and services, corporate sustainability goals, and growing investor interest in environmentally responsible investments. Government regulations and international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, set emission reduction targets and impose penalties for non-compliance, incentivizing businesses to adopt greener practices. Rising awareness of clean energy across the industrial sector and availability of energy-saving certificates in developed countries such as the U.S. and regions such as the European Union are expected to boost the demand for waste heat recovery systems over the forecast period. The supportive policies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are expected to boost the market growth in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

Moreover, the development of EU and Emissions Performance Standard (EPS) has majorly propelled the carbon footprint management technology penetration in the market. The provision of a cap-and-trade system, which puts a price on carbon emissions is stimulating CCS installations across several industries such as power generation, chemical processing, oil & gas, iron & steel, and others.

Carbon Footprint Management Market Report Highlights

Cloud held the largest revenue share of over 42% in 2024. One of the primary reasons for the growth of cloud segment are remote access and affordability to the end-users.

Enterprise tier has the largest market share in the end-use segment in the market with 39% of the market in 2024. As concerns about climate change and its impacts continue to grow, organizations are implementing emissions control and tracking systems in manufacturing or power generation facilities are large scale.

Energy and Utilities accounted for largest market share in the phase system segment in the market with 31% of the market in 2024. The power sector accounted for two-thirds of the emissions growth from the previous year. Due to high emission rates, carbon capture & storage potential is extremely high in coal-fired power plants which is expected to propel the demand for carbon footprint management solution in near future.

As of 2024, the Asia-Pacific accounted for 56.0% revenue share in the overall market. Government initiatives by major countries like China, India, Japan and Australia to track and reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the market over forecast period. Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2023, SAP launched Green ledger solution to tackle carbon footprint management like tracking of carbon in the daily operations. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



