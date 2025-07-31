UAE Flights: Emirates Launches New Daily Service To Hangzhou

UAE flagship carrier Emirates has officially launched its new daily service to Hangzhou, marking its fifth gateway in the Chinese mainland and the second new destination added in under a month, following Shenzhen.

Flight EK310 landed at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on July 30 to a warm welcome from local dignitaries, airport officials, and a ceremonial water cannon salute.

Passengers on the inaugural flight from Dubai were treated to commemorative keepsakes including keychains, certificates, and Chinese tea tasting sets to mark the occasion.

The inaugural flight carried passengers from across Emirates' global network, including key markets like the UAE, Nigeria, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, as well as a VIP delegation led by Emirates' senior management, and members of the international media.

Operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, flight EK310 departs Dubai at 9.40am and arrives in Hangzhou at 10pm. The return flight, EK311, departs Hangzhou at 12.10am, landing in Dubai at 4.55am.

Emirates' conveniently timed service offers optimal connectivity for customers from 40 destinations in Europe, 21 in Africa, 13 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, to Hangzhou via Dubai. The airline also offers convenient two-way connections from Hangzhou to key cities including ​Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg via Dubai.

49 weekly flights to 5 major Chinese cities

Emirates now operates 49 weekly flights to five major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou.

Travellers from the UAE and other GCC countries can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days.