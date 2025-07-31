Saudi Arabia: Terrifying Video Shows Ride Snapping In Half With Riders Onboard In Taif

At least 23 people sustained injuries, some seriously, when an amusement park ride at Green Mountain Park in the Hada area near Taif in Saudi Arabia malfunctioned with riders aboard.

In videos that circulated on social media sites on Thursday, July 31, park guests can be seen on a popular thrill ride when the central pole snapped in two halves.

Recommended For You Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

Clips showed a number of young men and women enjoying the ride as it swung back and forth amid shouts and laughter. Suddenly, the ride's arm cracked, causing it to collapse with a massive thump along with the riders still onboard, resulting in injuries that ranged from moderate to severe, reported Okaz, a popular daily in Saudi Arabia.

Watch the videos below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eyewitnesses reported that the injuries on the ride, known as '360 Degrees', occurred when the ride's pole recoiled at high speed, striking individuals on the opposite side. Others were hurt after falling while still seated in the ride.

According to information obtained by Okaz, several hospitals in Taif declared a Code Yellow emergency and received injured passengers who were initially treated at the scene before being transferred.

Security and emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, while relevant authorities have launched an urgent investigation to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.