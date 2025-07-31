UAE Petrol, Diesel Prices For August 2025 Announced
The UAE, on July 31, has announced fuel prices for August. After prices slightly increased in July, they will be relatively the same in August.
The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
- Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.69 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in July.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.57 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.58. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.50 a litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre in July.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.78 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.
As fuel prices play a crucial role in influencing inflation, stable petrol rates help keep transportation costs and the prices of other goods under control. The UAE continues to rank among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally, with an average of Dh2.58 per litre.
Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.
