Qatari-Saudi Cooperation In Field Of Maritime Transport And Shipping Sector Discussed

DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the Qatari-Saudi workshop on the transport, shipping, and maritime sector, held in Riyadh yesterday. The Qatari delegation was headed by Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al-Misnad, Board Member and Chairman of the Services Committee and the Qatari Committee for Shipping and Supply.

The delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, The Permanent Committee for the Management of Seaportsat the Ministry of Interior, the General Authority of Customs, Mwani Qatar, Milaha, QTerminals, and Gulf Warehousing Company.

The Saudi side was headed by Hamad Al-Shuwaier, Head of the Saudi side of the Qatari-Saudi Joint Business Council. The workshop discussed bilateral cooperation in the transport and shipping sector and ways to develop and enhance it, encouraging Saudi companies to take advantage of the benefits offered by Hamad Port in maritime shipping. Presentations were delivered during the workshop by Milaha, GWC, and Mwani Qatar.

Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al-Misnad stated that the private sector in both countries is a key pillar for strengthening cooperation, expanding partnerships, and building a more integrated and prosperous economic future. He noted that there are broad areas of cooperation in transport, shipping, and maritime services, especially in light of the advanced facilities and high-quality services provided by the State of Qatar-particularly in transit (transshipment) operations through Hamad Port, one of the most modern and significant ports in the region in terms of infrastructure, efficiency, and speed of operations.

Al-Misnad called on Saudi companies to capitalize on the facilities and services offered by the State to support shipping and logistics operations, which will enhance the smooth flow of goods and expand access to regional and international markets through an advanced and secure logistics gateway. He pointed out that shipping from Hamad Port to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia takes no more than five hours.

He affirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to enhancing direct cooperation between Qatari and Saudi companies in this vital sector, calling for the establishment of strategic partnerships that contribute to developing joint services and open new horizons for Gulf integration in the shipping and transport sector.