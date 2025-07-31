Jumbo Electronics Launches Nothing Phone 3, Bringing London's Coolest Smartphone To Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Jumbo Electronics, the exclusive distributor of Nothing in Qatar, has officially launched the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3, marking the arrival of the London-based technology company's first true flagship smartphone and design-forward smartphone to date.

Known for its distinctive transparent hardware and minimalist software philosophy, Nothing continues to disrupt the smartphone market with a device that combines cutting-edge performance with striking aesthetics. The Phone (3) reinforces the brand's commitment to offering innovation that's both functional and bold.

Proudly bearing Nothing's commitment to pushing boundaries in design, performance, and user experience, the two devices aim to deliver Nothing's distinct approach to personal technology. Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Nothing Middle East and Africa, shared,“We wanted to bring something different to Qatar - devices that don't just look good but feel personal and exciting to use. The Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 reflect who we are as a brand: bold, innovative, and playful. We're proud to offer technology that breaks away from the ordinary and invites people to express themselves in new ways.”

Nothing Phone 3 redefines what a flagship smartphone can be, blending bold design, cutting-edge hardware, and innovative features that empower users to create, connect, and express themselves like never before.

Nothing Phone 3 builds on Nothing's iconic design language with a refined tri-column layout inspired by modern architecture. Its ergonomic R-angle shape improves comfort, while uniform 1.87mm bezels frame a stunning 6.67” AMOLED display for an immersive edge-to-edge experience. The new Glyph Matrix, a micro-LED interface on the back, introduces smarter notifications, app-specific alerts, and playful tools like Glyph Toys, which include Stopwatch, Solar Clock, and Spin the Bottle.

“Tech has become boring; every phone looks the same, feels the same, does the same. That's why we took our time. Nothing Phone (3) is our answer: a flagship built to make tech feel personal again,” said CEO of Nothing Carl Pei.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, Nothing Phone 3 delivers next-gen image processing, faster AI performance, and ultra-smooth gaming. Compared to Phone 2, it offers a 36% increase in CPU power, an 88% GPU boost, and 125% faster image recognition. Paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a high-density 5150mAh silicon-carbon battery, Nothing Phone (3) ensures seamless multitasking and all-day power. It supports 65W wired fast charging (full charge in just 54 minutes) and 15W wireless charging.

Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics - Qatar, C V Rappai said:“We're proud to bring Nothing's bold innovation to Qatar. The Phone (3) is unlike anything else in the market-designed to stand out and perform. As exclusive distributors, we're excited to offer our customers a flagship that truly redefines what a smartphone can be.”