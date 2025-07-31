Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Epldt, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DITO Telecommunity, Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge DC, Phcolo, And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market is anticipated to grow significantly, with valuation soaring from USD 153 million in 2024 to USD 663 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.68%. The comprehensive market report covers the analysis of demand and supply trends, existing and upcoming data centers, and current and future colocation demand across industries. Insights include details on retail and wholesale colocation revenues, sustainability, cloud operations, and the competitive landscape. Targeted at real estate investment trusts, infrastructure providers, and new market entrants, the study provides essential data center metrics and growth prospects crucial for stakeholders. Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 153 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 663 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 27.68%.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Philippines data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the Philippines by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines



Facilities Covered (Existing): 20



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12



Coverage: 7+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Philippines



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Philippines data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Colocation Operators

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Philippines by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Philippines data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Philippines? What factors are driving the Philippines data center colocation market? TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $153 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $663 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Philippines



Key Topics Covered:

