Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Epldt, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DITO Telecommunity, Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge DC, Phcolo, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|56
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$153 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$663 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Philippines
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.4. Market by Utilized Area
7.5. Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Philippines
8.2. Sustainability Status in Philippines
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Philippines
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
