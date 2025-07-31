Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea’s ABS Issuance Declines Sharply in 2025 First Half

2025-07-31 04:15:12
(MENAFN) South Korea’s issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) plunged sharply in the first half of the year, dragged down by a steep decline in demand for mortgage-backed securities (MBS), according to data released Thursday by the Financial Supervisory Service.

Total ABS issuance for January through June dropped 23.6% year-on-year to 21.01 trillion won (approximately 15.2 billion U.S. dollars).

This significant contraction follows the government’s termination of a special mortgage loan program in January last year, which triggered a substantial slump in MBS sales.

ABS sales, supported by various loans including mortgage, non-performing loans, and real estate project financing (PF), fell 21.5% year-on-year to 12.7 trillion won during the same period.

The issuance of MBS, issued by the state-owned Korea Housing Finance Corp. to securitize mortgage loans, nosedived 52.9% to 5.37 trillion won.

Meanwhile, ABS backed by accounts receivable—such as credit card and installment sales receivables—dropped 40.2% to 5.06 trillion won. However, primary collateralized bond obligations (P-CBOs) linked to corporate bonds rose 13.9% to 3.25 trillion won.

Sales of ABS by financial firms declined 24.5% in the first half compared to last year, whereas issuance from non-financial companies surged 67.5%.

The Bank of Korea reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points twice this year—in February and May—bringing it down to 2.50%, following two similar cuts in October and November last year.

Outstanding ABS issuance stood at 243.1 trillion won as of June-end, reflecting a 5.5% decrease from the previous year. (1 won equals 0.00072 U.S. dollar)

