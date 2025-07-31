UAE-India Business Council Extends Partnership With Expand North Star

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The UAE India Business Council has reaffirmed its collaboration with Expand North Star, marking a significant milestone in fostering cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship. This renewed partnership, now in its second consecutive year, highlights the UAE's ongoing commitment to positioning itself as a global leader in the startup ecosystem.

Expand North Star, the world's largest event dedicated to startups and investors, serves as a critical platform for innovation, providing entrepreneurs and investors with opportunities to forge strategic partnerships and explore new ventures. The event, which has grown significantly since its inception, attracts top-tier startups, venture capitalists, and industry leaders from around the globe. Through this renewed alliance, the UIBC-UC aims to amplify the UAE's role as a hub for high-growth startups, particularly those looking to expand into the MENA region.

The UIBC-UC, a prominent organisation that promotes business ties between the UAE and India, has become instrumental in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the realm of entrepreneurship and innovation. By partnering with Expand North Star, the council seeks to enhance access to resources, networks, and investment opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs from both nations.

The UAE has been at the forefront of creating a conducive environment for startups, with government-backed initiatives and policies designed to support innovation. Initiatives such as the Dubai Future Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, and various free zones dedicated to tech startups have positioned the Emirates as an attractive destination for entrepreneurs. The country's emphasis on digital transformation, coupled with its strategic location between Europe, Africa, and Asia, provides an ideal platform for businesses to scale internationally.

For India, which boasts one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, the partnership with Expand North Star offers immense potential for collaboration. Indian entrepreneurs, especially those in tech and fintech, have been increasingly looking towards international markets, and the UAE presents a strong opportunity due to its thriving business climate and connectivity. The renewal of this partnership with Expand North Star will undoubtedly encourage more Indian startups to engage with the UAE market and beyond.

The annual event itself is a significant gathering of key players from the global startup and venture capital scenes. This year's edition is expected to feature prominent speakers, thought leaders, and investors, all aiming to inspire innovation and growth. Attendees will have the chance to network, share ideas, and discuss investment opportunities in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, and green energy – industries that have been gaining momentum in both the UAE and India.

For the UAE, the collaboration with Expand North Star is also part of its broader economic diversification strategy, which seeks to reduce dependence on traditional industries such as oil and gas. By fostering a dynamic and diverse entrepreneurial landscape, the UAE aims to build a sustainable economy driven by innovation. The UAE has seen substantial growth in its startup ecosystem, with a surge in venture capital investments and the launch of several unicorns in recent years. The nation's commitment to fostering a vibrant startup environment has been instrumental in attracting foreign investors and top-tier talent from around the world.

At the same time, India's startups are increasingly gaining recognition on the global stage, with many successful exits, IPOs, and growing international footprints. The country's growing focus on entrepreneurship, combined with a large and diverse consumer base, makes it an ideal partner for the UAE in terms of business and innovation. The collaboration between the UAE and India, therefore, holds significant promise for further enhancing their economic ties and enabling knowledge exchange between the two nations.

