Steyr Motors Publishes Half-Year Report – Order Backlog Reaches New Record High of Over EUR 300 million

31.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

31.07.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Revenue increases by 17.1% to EUR 23.1 million in H1/2025 (previous year: EUR 19.7 million)

EBIT at EUR 3.4 million – corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.8%

Order intake significantly above previous year – order backlog strongly expanded to over EUR 300 million as basis for medium- and long-term growth

Additionally, further potential of around EUR 200 million

Strategic framework agreements concluded with international partners 2025 outlook confirmed: revenue increase of at least 40% and EBIT margin of above 20% Steyr, Austria, 31 July 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25 ), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today presented its figures for the first half of 2025. Thanks to targeted investments in personnel expansion, material stockpiling, and the enhancements of production capacities, the company was able to continue its revenue growth while laying the foundation for further earnings growth throughout the year. Steyr Motors achieved a 17.1% increase in revenue to EUR 23.1 million in the first half of 2025 (previous year: EUR 19.7 million), which is in line with its plans. EBIT amounted to EUR 3.4 million, corresponding to a margin of 14.8%. The development of earnings reflects the targeted expansion of capacities, particularly in terms of personnel and material reserves. Consequently, personnel and material expenses are higher than in the same period last year. These measures serve to secure international competitiveness and, in particular, to prepare for the upcoming strong production ramp-up in order to process the high order backlog. Additionally, high-margin engineering revenue with a key customer falls into the second half of the year due to the reporting date, which will be evident in rising profitability levels over the course of the year. With the successful expansion of capacity, the company is well positioned to grow in the second half of the year as planned, achieving significantly higher profitability and accelerating its growth momentum. Order intake developed particularly dynamically in the first half of the year, rising significantly compared to the previous year. Of particular note is the exceptionally high visibility, which already enables Steyr Motors to plan confidently for the medium-term future. New strategic framework agreements with renowned partners such as Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH (Germany), Laborde Products Inc. (USA), Ghatge Patil Industries (India), as well as new customers in Latin America and Asia strengthen Steyr Motors AG's international presence for both civilian and defense-related applications and confirm the effectiveness of its global business development strategy. The total order backlog has increased to over EUR 300 million by 2030. This clearly signals the company's sustainable positioning in international competition and a more than solid foundation for foreseeable, organic growth in the coming years. Beyond the existing order backlog, there are additional tangible opportunities with existing customers to increase order intake in the short term substantially. An example of this is the planned procurement as part of an EU initiative by the German Ministry of Defense, which is currently considering the purchase of around 2,500 armored vehicles and approximately 1,000 Leopard 2 battle tanks for the establishment of a new NATO brigade. The resulting potential orders are not yet included in the order backlog or in the current outlook and, according to the company's estimates, offer further revenue potential of around EUR 100 million. This also demonstrates the momentum generated by ongoing international defense initiatives. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty has led to rising global demand, particularly in the defense sector, with Europe, the US, and India leading the way. At the same time, the company is conducting a feasibility study on establishing local production in Southeast Asia, which has the potential to produce up to 3,000 units annually. This additional revenue, not yet included in the order backlog, amounts to approximately EUR 100 million by 2030, underscoring the attractive long-term expansion opportunities. Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG :“We are investing specifically in people, structures, and markets, and we are already seeing the first results from our efforts this year. The strong order intake and high visibility for the coming years provide the planning security necessary for continued profitable growth. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect a significant increase in profitability, particularly through the implementation of several high-margin projects.” In light of solid operational performance, continued ramp-up of existing programs, and sustained strong demand, the Management Board reaffirms its outlook for the 2025 financial year. It continues to expect revenue growth of at least 40% and an EBIT margin of above 20%. Half-Year Report and Conference Call The half-year Report 2025 is available on the Steyr Motors AG website in the Investor Relations section at . A conference call for representatives of the press, analysts and institutional investors will also be held today at 14:00 (CEST). The current investor presentation on the 2025 half-year financial figures will be published on . Registration for the earnings call is possible under the following link:



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company's engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.



