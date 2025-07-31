EQS-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

Villeroy & Boch consistently implements corporate strategy

31.07.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release Mettlach, 31 July 2025 Villeroy & Boch consistently implements corporate strategy Revenue grows by 12.1% in the first half of the year due to acquisitions

Business performance in the first six months clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of the strategic realignment of the Villeroy & Boch Group. Revenue grew by 12.1% to €725.8 million as a result of acquisitions. The Ideal Standard acquisition and the Group's increased internationalisation contributed to particularly strong growth in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and in the fittings business. The operating result (EBIT) was up 3.2% on the previous year at €47.8 million, while the Group EBIT rose significantly to €38.5 million, thanks to an improved non-operating result.



Strategic realignment is progressing In the first half of the 2025 financial year, the Villeroy & Boch Group continued to prioritise the consistent implemention of its corporate strategy amid a challenging economic environment. This included further focusing on the core brands Villeroy & Boch and Ideal Standard with the sale of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to the Finnish Oras Group, as well as investments in production expertise in the fittings segment. "Despite the continuing global slowdown in consumer spending, we can see that the consistent implementation of the Villeroy & Boch Group's strategic realignment is paying off," said CEO Gabi Schupp.“This year, important steps include creating synergies in production and focusing on our core business and our main brands.”

Increase in sales in the strategic business areas of Bathroom & Wellness In the first half of 2025, the Bathroom & Wellness division increased its revenue by 15.7% to €594.0 million due to acquisitions, which was primarily attributable to the positive developments in the fittings business (+€41.8 million) and in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region (+21.7%). In addition, the Bathroom & Wellness division achieved an operating result (EBIT) of €47.0 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 3.6% over the previous year.

Dining & Lifestyle stable at previous year's level The Dining & Lifestyle division generated revenue of €130.4 million in the first half of 2025, slightly below the previous year due to extraordinary licence income in 2024. Excluding this item, revenue was up 0.8% on the previous year. The positive developments in the project business for upscale hotels and restaurants (+23.5%) and in business with stationary retail partners (+9.6%) are particularly noteworthy. The Dining & Lifestyle division closed with an operating result (EBIT) of €4.8 million, which was on a par with the previous year. Outlook for the full year 2025 The market environment remains highly volatile. This is exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes and the unpredictable tariff policy of the United States. Due to the agreement reached on 11 July 2025 regarding the sale of the Northern European business of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to the Finnish sanitary fittings manufacturer Oras Group, and in light of the current environment and the associated uncertainties in the markets, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG is adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year and expects consolidated revenue for the current financial year to increase in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range and operating EBIT to remain at the previous year's level. Please find the complete Report as a PDF-file for download here: Contact: Melanie Schnitzler Anabell Westrich Director Corporate Communications Corporate Communications Tel: +49 (0) 151 / 23 54 75 55 Tel: +49 (0)6864 81-1338 E-mail: ... E-mail: ...

31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Villeroy & Boch AG Saaruferstraße 1-3 66693 Mettlach Germany Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207 WKN: 765723 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2177264

End of News EQS News Service