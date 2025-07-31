Villeroy & Boch Consistently Implements Corporate Strategy
|
EQS-News: Villeroy & Boch AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Press Release
Mettlach, 31 July 2025
Villeroy & Boch consistently implements corporate strategy
Revenue grows by 12.1% in the first half of the year due to acquisitions
In the first half of the 2025 financial year, the Villeroy & Boch Group continued to prioritise the consistent implemention of its corporate strategy amid a challenging economic environment. This included further focusing on the core brands Villeroy & Boch and Ideal Standard with the sale of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to the Finnish Oras Group, as well as investments in production expertise in the fittings segment.
"Despite the continuing global slowdown in consumer spending, we can see that the consistent implementation of the Villeroy & Boch Group's strategic realignment is paying off," said CEO Gabi Schupp.“This year, important steps include creating synergies in production and focusing on our core business and our main brands.”
In the first half of 2025, the Bathroom & Wellness division increased its revenue by 15.7% to €594.0 million due to acquisitions, which was primarily attributable to the positive developments in the fittings business (+€41.8 million) and in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region (+21.7%). In addition, the Bathroom & Wellness division achieved an operating result (EBIT) of €47.0 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 3.6% over the previous year.
The Dining & Lifestyle division generated revenue of €130.4 million in the first half of 2025, slightly below the previous year due to extraordinary licence income in 2024. Excluding this item, revenue was up 0.8% on the previous year. The positive developments in the project business for upscale hotels and restaurants (+23.5%) and in business with stationary retail partners (+9.6%) are particularly noteworthy. The Dining & Lifestyle division closed with an operating result (EBIT) of €4.8 million, which was on a par with the previous year.
Outlook for the full year 2025
The market environment remains highly volatile. This is exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes and the unpredictable tariff policy of the United States.
Due to the agreement reached on 11 July 2025 regarding the sale of the Northern European business of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands to the Finnish sanitary fittings manufacturer Oras Group, and in light of the current environment and the associated uncertainties in the markets, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG is adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year and expects consolidated revenue for the current financial year to increase in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range and operating EBIT to remain at the previous year's level.
Please find the complete Report as a PDF-file for download here:
Contact:
Melanie Schnitzler Anabell Westrich
Director Corporate Communications Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 / 23 54 75 55 Tel: +49 (0)6864 81-1338
E-mail: ... E-mail: ...
31.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment