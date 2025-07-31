NCRD Highlights Role In Sustainable Development, Badia Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – Director of the National Center for Research and Development (NCRD), Mohammad Widyan, on Wednesday underscored the center's pivotal role as a leading institution in applied scientific research, particularly in addressing national and regional challenges related to climate change, food security, and desertification, while promoting sustainable development.Speaking at a lecture hosted by the Jordanian Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation (JSRI) titled "The Role of the National Center for Research and Development in Badia Development," Widyan noted that the center's origins trace back to 1992, when the Jordan Badia Research and Development Program was launched in cooperation with British institutions. The program was institutionalized in 2010, becoming a national center dedicated to fostering sustainable development through science-based solutions.He explained that the NCRD adopts a participatory model that emphasizes collaboration with national, regional, and international partners, aiming to transfer and localize advanced technologies, strengthen human capital, and integrate key sectors such as water, energy, food, and environment.Among its flagship initiatives, Widyan highlighted the Deir al-Kahf Camel and Sheep Farm, the Anaqeed al-Khair Project, the Tal al-Rumaah Pasture Rehabilitation Project, and the Badia Environmental Education Center. He also referenced the launch of an integrated hydroponic and botanical garden at the Safawi Station, part of the center's work under the Water, Energy, Food, and Environment (WEFE) Nexus framework.The center, he said, has signed 17 memoranda of understanding with local entities and forged regional and international partnerships with institutions in Italy, Turkey, Morocco, and the Czech Republic. It has supported startup incubation, provided training for veterinary technicians, improved water use efficiency, and retrofitted buildings to meet green standards.Widyan emphasized that the NCRD is continuously upgrading its research infrastructure and pursuing innovative projects aligned with Jordan's sustainable development priorities and the green economy.The lecture, moderated by JSRI President Reda Khalayleh, concluded with an interactive session featuring questions and discussions that reaffirmed the center's importance in advancing national research capabilities and contributing to evidence-based policymaking.