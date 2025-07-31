I Was Humiliated For 17 Years: Pragya Thakur Breaks Down After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
The court cited a lack of sufficient evidence to uphold charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
As the verdict was pronounced, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, one of the main accused, broke down in tears inside the courtroom.
Addressing the judge with folded hands, she said,“I have come before the court in the name of humanity. I was tortured for 13 days. My life was destroyed. I was humiliated for 17 years. They branded me a terrorist in my own country.”
Thanking the court for the acquittal, she continued,“I can say nothing about those who reduced me to this state. I am alive only because I am a sanyasi. Saffron was labelled as terrorism -- today, saffron has won. Hindutva has won. Those who equated Hindutva with terrorism will never be forgiven.”
Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, another key accused who was present in court, also expressed deep emotion and gratitude after the verdict.
“I begin with 'Jai Hind'. My identity is with the Indian Army. I have served the country and will continue to do so. Though investigative agencies as institutions are not wrong, individuals within them can be,” he said.
Reflecting on the prolonged ordeal, he added,“For 17 years, I bore the punishment. Even after getting bail, I had to suffer. What happened was wrong. Some officers misused their powers, and we became their victims. I only hope that no common citizen has to go through what we endured. I am thankful to the court.”
The courtroom was packed on Thursday as all seven accused, as mandated by the court earlier, were present when the verdict was read out. The court also directed the government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the six deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured victim.
The Malegaon blast occurred on the evening of September 29, 2008, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near Bhikku Chowk mosque in the communally sensitive town of Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district.
The attack, which took place during Ramzan and just days before Navratri, left six people dead and over 100 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment