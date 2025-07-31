403
Trump Increases Tariffs on Brazilian Imports to 50 Percent
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday sharply increasing tariffs on Brazilian imports, while allowing exceptions for select products.
The White House announced that Trump is increasing tariffs to 50% in response to recent policies, actions, and practices by the Brazilian government, which are deemed an unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States’ national security, foreign policy, and economy.
Central to the move is the ongoing legal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, who faces allegations of plotting a coup. Trump’s order deems Bolsonaro’s prosecution a case of political persecution, stating he has been "unjustly charged" with multiple offenses.
Certain goods are excluded from the tariff increase, including civil aircraft and components—benefiting Brazil’s aerospace giant Embraer—as well as wood pulp, precious metals, energy and related products, fertilizers, and orange juice.
The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 6, following a seven-day grace period.
Trump had warned that tariffs would hit 50% unless Brazil’s current President, Lula da Silva, halted Bolsonaro’s trial.
In a related move, the U.S. Treasury and State Departments imposed sanctions on Alexandre de Moraes, the Brazilian Supreme Court judge overseeing Bolsonaro’s trial.
The Treasury accused de Moraes of wielding his judicial authority “to authorize arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppress freedom of expression.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent condemned the judge’s actions, stating, “Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies.”
