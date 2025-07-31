Air Astana, Southern Airlines Ink Codeshare Deal To Boost Chinakazakhstan Links
Under the agreement, the airlines will place their codes on each other's flights. Air Astana will add its code to China Southern flights between Guangzhou, Beijing, and Xi'an to Almaty, as well as from Guangzhou and UrUmqi to Astana. In turn, China Southern will place its code on Air Astana flights from Almaty and Astana to Beijing, UrUmqi, and Guangzhou.
Air Astana CEO Peter Foster stated that China is a key market for the airline and the partnership will promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.
China Southern Airlines President Han Wen Sheng noted that the agreement will allow the airline to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan and increase flight frequency. He added that the cooperation is an important step toward closer aviation ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.
