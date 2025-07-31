Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Astana, Southern Airlines Ink Codeshare Deal To Boost Chinakazakhstan Links

2025-07-31 03:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 31. Kazakhstan's Air Astana and China Southern Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement to start cooperation on major routes between Kazakhstan and China, Trend reports via the Kazakh company.

Under the agreement, the airlines will place their codes on each other's flights. Air Astana will add its code to China Southern flights between Guangzhou, Beijing, and Xi'an to Almaty, as well as from Guangzhou and UrUmqi to Astana. In turn, China Southern will place its code on Air Astana flights from Almaty and Astana to Beijing, UrUmqi, and Guangzhou.

Air Astana CEO Peter Foster stated that China is a key market for the airline and the partnership will promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

China Southern Airlines President Han Wen Sheng noted that the agreement will allow the airline to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan and increase flight frequency. He added that the cooperation is an important step toward closer aviation ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.

