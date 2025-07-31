403
UK Flights Disrupted By Tech Glitch
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UK flights were disrupted yesterday by a technical glitch that was quickly resolved, according to the air traffic control service. The number of aircraft in London's air space was limited by the service, known as NATS, as a result of a technical issue, causing airports including Gatwick and Edinburgh to stop departures.
Britain's air traff ic controllers yesterday reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country, though later said the issue had been resolved.“Our engineers have now restored the system. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area,” NATS, the country's air traff ic control provider, said in a post on X yesterday. Heathrow Airport earlier said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had aff ected all outbound flights across the UK. London City Airport also posted on X that flights there were aff ected by the same issue. In August 2023, flights across Britain were disrupted after the automatic processing of flight plans malfunctioned. Britain's aviation regulator last year said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the meltdown, after airline bosses said it cost them over £100mn in payouts.
