ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025


2025-07-31 03:01:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX ) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$150,750 million for 2Q25, up by 7.5% year-over-year and up by 1.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,521 million, down from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and down from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q24 and NT$1.75 for 1Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 2Q24 and NT$1.64 for 1Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q25 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 11%, 39%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$125,063 million for the quarter, up from NT$123,260 million in 1Q25.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$71,321 million for the quarter, representing 47% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$17,995 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,183 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 17.0% in 2Q25 from 16.8% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 6.8% in 2Q25, compared to 6.5% in 1Q25.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,203 million.
    - Net foreign exchange gain was NT$11,885 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    - Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$12,098 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$223 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$255 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$938 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$9,255 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$9,810 million in 1Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,576 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,022 million in 1Q25.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,521 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and NT$7,554 million in 1Q25.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,422,175,232, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS) were based on 4,332,918,727 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,395,186,708 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights – ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$92,565 million for the quarter, up by 19.0% year-over-year and up by 6.8% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$72,317 million for the quarter, up by 19.3% year-over-year and up by 7.8% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$26,338 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$14,606 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,822 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 21.9% in 2Q25 from 22.6% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 9.5% in 2Q25, compared to 9.6% in 1Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$58,770 million, down by 6.6% year-over-year and down by 5.7% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,221 million, down by 6.4% year-over-year and down by 6.2% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$45,277 million for the quarter, representing 77% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,283 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,110 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q25 from 8.9% in 1Q25.
  • Operating margin was 2.6% in both 2Q25 and 1Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q25 totaled US$992 million, of which US$690 million was used in packaging operations, US$251 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$355,299 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • Current ratio was 1.02 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Total number of employees was 100,450 as of June 30, 2025, compared to 96,436 as of March 31, 2025.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 44% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 61% in 1Q25.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 34% in 1Q25.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 65% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 68% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 74% in 1Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

27,426

27,628

26,127

ATM Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

92,565

88,668

77,813

Revenues by Application




Communication

46 %

48 %

49 %

Computing

24 %

22 %

19 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

30 %

32 %

Revenues by Type


Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

47 %

46 %

44 %

Wirebonding

28 %

28 %

31 %

Others

5 %

6 %

7 %

Testing

18 %

18 %

16 %

Material

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA


Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

942

869

374

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

24,295

24,146

22,205

Number of Wirebonders

25,156

25,222

25,154

Number of Testers

6,797

6,686

5,676

EMS Operations


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

58,770

62,295

62,907

Revenues by Application


Communication

33 %

33 %

33 %

Computing

11 %

11 %

11 %

Consumer

30 %

31 %

29 %

Industrial

14 %

13 %

13 %

Automotive

10 %

10 %

11 %

Others

2 %

2 %

3 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

49

23

31

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million, except per share data)
 (Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30

2025

Mar. 31

2025

Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)

Jun. 30

2025

Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)

Net revenues









Packaging

73,659

68,411

62,834

142,070

122,292

Testing

16,612

16,004

12,623

32,616

24,725

EMS

58,374

61,860

62,853

120,234

122,179

Others

2,105

1,878

1,928

3,983

3,845

Total net revenues

150,750

148,153

140,238

298,903

273,041











Cost of revenues

(125,063)

(123,260)

(117,184)

(248,323)

(229,166)

Gross profit

25,687

24,893

23,054

50,580

43,875











Operating expenses









Research and development

(8,004)

(7,579)

(7,106)

(15,583)

(13,715)

Selling, general and administrative

(7,490)

(7,643)

(6,939)

(15,133)

(13,674)

Total operating expenses

(15,494)

(15,222)

(14,045)

(30,716)

(27,389)

Operating income

10,193

9,671

9,009

19,864

16,486











Net non-operating income and expenses









Interest expense - net

(1,203)

(1,256)

(1,158)

(2,459)

(2,265)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

11,885

(1,675)

(1,420)

10,210

(4,639)

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities - net

(12,098)

2,873

2,664

(9,225)

6,762

Gain on equity-method investments - net

223

40

459

263

516

Others - net

255

157

551

412

1,057

Total non-operating income and expenses

(938)

139

1,096

(799)

1,431

Income before tax

9,255

9,810

10,105

19,065

17,917











Income tax expense

(1,576)

(2,022)

(1,950)

(3,598)

(3,843)

Income from operations and before non-
controlling interests

7,679

7,788

8,155

15,467

14,074

Non-controlling interests

(158)

(234)

(377)

(392)

(636)











Net income attributable to shareholders of
the parent

7,521

7,554

7,778

15,075

13,438











Per share data:









Earnings per share









– Basic

NT$1.74

NT$1.75

NT$1.80

NT$3.48

NT$3.11

– Diluted

NT$1.70

NT$1.64

NT$1.75

NT$3.34

NT$3.01











Earnings per equivalent ADS









– Basic

US$0.111

US$0.106

US$0.112

US$0.218

US$0.196

– Diluted

US$0.109

US$0.100

US$0.109

US$0.209

US$0.190











Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares)

4,395,187

4,410,238

4,383,325

4,406,107

4,376,301











FX (NTD/USD)

31.18

32.79

32.23

31.99

31.77

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30

2025

Mar. 31

2025

Jun. 30

2024

Jun. 30

2025

Jun. 30

2024

Net revenues:









Packaging

74,440

69,360

63,838

143,800

124,226

Testing

16,612

16,004

12,623

32,616

24,725

Direct Material

1,431

1,219

1,264

2,650

2,602

Others

82

85

88

167

168

Total net revenues

92,565

86,668

77,813

179,233

151,721











Cost of revenues

(72,317)

(67,057)

(60,612)

(139,374)

(118,963)

Gross profit

20,248

19,611

17,201

39,859

32,758











Operating expenses:









Research and development

(6,320)

(6,043)

(5,483)

(12,363)

(10,618)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,111)

(5,233)

(4,464)

(10,344)

(8,809)

Total operating expenses

(11,431)

(11,276)

(9,947)

(22,707)

(19,427)

Operating income

8,817

8,335

7,254

17,152

13,331

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
 (In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Jun. 30

2025

Mar. 31

2025

Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)

Jun. 30

2025

Jun. 30

2024

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)











Net revenues

58,770

62,295

62,907

121,065

122,272











Cost of revenues

(53,221)

(56,767)

(56,882)

(109,988)

(110,795)

Gross profit

5,549

5,528

6,025

11,077

11,477











Operating expenses









Research and development

(1,723)

(1,580)

(1,668)

(3,303)

(3,201)

Selling, general and administrative

(2,313)

(2,340)

(2,415)

(4,653)

(4,724)

Total operating expenses

(4,036)

(3,920)

(4,083)

(7,956)

(7,925)

Operating income

1,513

1,608

1,942

3,121

3,552

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
 (In NT$ million)
 (Unaudited)




As of Jun. 30, 2025

As of Mar. 31, 2025

Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

72,785

77,100

Financial assets – current

4,118

16,435

Trade receivables

103,101

109,717

Inventories

57,058

59,858

Others

16,933

15,542

Total current assets

253,995

278,652







Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method

38,409

41,428

Property, plant and equipment

364,849

342,056

Right-of-use assets

11,721

11,754

Intangible assets

65,610

66,955

Others

30,591

33,332

Total assets

765,175

774,177







Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings[3]

40,369

55,485

Long-term debts - current portion

12,930

20,774

Trade payables

70,518

74,382

Others



125,153

117,101

Total current liabilities

248,970

267,742







Bonds payable

16,668

21,066

Long-term borrowings[3]

162,326

126,708

Other liabilities

22,276

23,638

Total liabilities

450,240

439,154







Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

293,770

311,522

Non-controlling interests

21,165

23,501

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

765,175

774,177














Current ratio

1.02

1.04

Net debt to equity ratio

0.52

0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
 Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
 (In NT$ million)
 (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2025

Mar. 31

2025

Jun. 30

2024

Jun. 30

2025

Jun. 30

2024






(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


(Retrospectively
Adjusted)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Profit before income tax

9,255

9,810

10,105

19,065

17,917

Depreciation & amortization

16,531

16,092

14,813

32,623

29,412

Other operating activities items

11,059

(5,929)

(8,132)

5,130

(13,849)

Net cash generated from operating
activities

36,845

19,973

16,786

56,818

33,480

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Net payments for property, plant
and equipment

(43,104)

(36,349)

(14,786)

(79,453)

(27,299)

Other investment activities items

(469)

(1,212)

304

(1,681)

(2,690)

Net cash used in investing activities

(43,573)

(37,561)

(14,482)

(81,134)

(29,989)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Total net proceeds from
(repayment of) borrowings and
bonds

22,159

16,149

(12,330)

38,308

(12,470)

Other financing activities items

(662)

262

(1,093)

(400)

(1,126)

Net cash generated from (used in)
financing activities

21,497

16,411

(13,423)

37,908

(13,596)

Foreign currency exchange effect

(19,084)

1,784

2,187

(17,300)

8,994

Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents

(4,315)

607

(8,932)

(3,708)

(1,111)

Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period

77,100

76,493

75,105

76,493

67,284

Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of period

72,785

77,100

66,173

72,785

66,173

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

