ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
27,426
27,628
26,127
ATM Operations
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
92,565
88,668
77,813
Revenues by Application
|
Communication
46 %
48 %
49 %
Computing
24 %
22 %
19 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
30 %
30 %
32 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
47 %
46 %
44 %
Wirebonding
28 %
28 %
31 %
Others
5 %
6 %
7 %
Testing
18 %
18 %
16 %
Material
2 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
942
869
374
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
24,295
24,146
22,205
Number of Wirebonders
25,156
25,222
25,154
Number of Testers
6,797
6,686
5,676
EMS Operations
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
58,770
62,295
62,907
Revenues by Application
Communication
33 %
33 %
33 %
Computing
11 %
11 %
11 %
Consumer
30 %
31 %
29 %
Industrial
14 %
13 %
13 %
Automotive
10 %
10 %
11 %
Others
2 %
2 %
3 %
Capacity
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
49
23
31
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
Net revenues
Packaging
73,659
68,411
62,834
142,070
122,292
Testing
16,612
16,004
12,623
32,616
24,725
EMS
58,374
61,860
62,853
120,234
122,179
Others
2,105
1,878
1,928
3,983
3,845
Total net revenues
150,750
148,153
140,238
298,903
273,041
Cost of revenues
(125,063)
(123,260)
(117,184)
(248,323)
(229,166)
Gross profit
25,687
24,893
23,054
50,580
43,875
Operating expenses
Research and development
(8,004)
(7,579)
(7,106)
(15,583)
(13,715)
Selling, general and administrative
(7,490)
(7,643)
(6,939)
(15,133)
(13,674)
Total operating expenses
(15,494)
(15,222)
(14,045)
(30,716)
(27,389)
Operating income
10,193
9,671
9,009
19,864
16,486
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,203)
(1,256)
(1,158)
(2,459)
(2,265)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
11,885
(1,675)
(1,420)
10,210
(4,639)
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets
(12,098)
2,873
2,664
(9,225)
6,762
Gain on equity-method investments - net
223
40
459
263
516
Others - net
255
157
551
412
1,057
Total non-operating income and expenses
(938)
139
1,096
(799)
1,431
Income before tax
9,255
9,810
10,105
19,065
17,917
Income tax expense
(1,576)
(2,022)
(1,950)
(3,598)
(3,843)
Income from operations and before non-
7,679
7,788
8,155
15,467
14,074
Non-controlling interests
(158)
(234)
(377)
(392)
(636)
Net income attributable to shareholders of
7,521
7,554
7,778
15,075
13,438
Per share data:
Earnings per share
– Basic
NT$1.74
NT$1.75
NT$1.80
NT$3.48
NT$3.11
– Diluted
NT$1.70
NT$1.64
NT$1.75
NT$3.34
NT$3.01
Earnings per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.111
US$0.106
US$0.112
US$0.218
US$0.196
– Diluted
US$0.109
US$0.100
US$0.109
US$0.209
US$0.190
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,395,187
4,410,238
4,383,325
4,406,107
4,376,301
FX (NTD/USD)
31.18
32.79
32.23
31.99
31.77
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2025
Mar. 31
2025
Jun. 30
2024
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2024
Net revenues:
|
|
|
Packaging
|
74,440
|
|
69,360
|
|
63,838
|
|
143,800
|
|
124,226
|
|
Testing
|
16,612
|
|
16,004
|
|
12,623
|
|
32,616
|
|
24,725
|
|
Direct Material
|
1,431
|
|
1,219
|
|
1,264
|
|
2,650
|
|
2,602
|
|
Others
|
82
|
|
85
|
|
88
|
|
167
|
|
168
|
|
Total net revenues
|
92,565
|
|
86,668
|
|
77,813
|
|
179,233
|
|
151,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(72,317)
|
|
(67,057)
|
|
(60,612)
|
|
(139,374)
|
|
(118,963)
|
|
Gross profit
|
20,248
|
|
19,611
|
|
17,201
|
|
39,859
|
|
32,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(6,320)
|
|
(6,043)
|
|
(5,483)
|
|
(12,363)
|
|
(10,618)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(5,111)
|
|
(5,233)
|
|
(4,464)
|
|
(10,344)
|
|
(8,809)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(11,431)
|
|
(11,276)
|
|
(9,947)
|
|
(22,707)
|
|
(19,427)
|
|
Operating income
|
8,817
|
|
8,335
|
|
7,254
|
|
17,152
|
|
13,331
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2024
(Retrospectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
58,770
|
|
62,295
|
|
62,907
|
|
121,065
|
|
122,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(53,221)
|
|
(56,767)
|
|
(56,882)
|
|
(109,988)
|
|
(110,795)
|
|
Gross profit
|
5,549
|
|
5,528
|
|
6,025
|
|
11,077
|
|
11,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
(1,723)
|
|
(1,580)
|
|
(1,668)
|
|
(3,303)
|
|
(3,201)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(2,313)
|
|
(2,340)
|
|
(2,415)
|
|
(4,653)
|
|
(4,724)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
(4,036)
|
|
(3,920)
|
|
(4,083)
|
|
(7,956)
|
|
(7,925)
|
|
Operating income
|
1,513
|
|
1,608
|
|
1,942
|
|
3,121
|
|
3,552
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of Jun. 30, 2025
|
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2025
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
72,785
|
|
|
77,100
|
Financial assets – current
|
|
|
4,118
|
|
|
16,435
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
103,101
|
|
|
109,717
|
Inventories
|
|
|
57,058
|
|
|
59,858
|
Others
|
|
|
16,933
|
|
|
15,542
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
253,995
|
|
|
278,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method
|
|
|
38,409
|
|
|
41,428
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
364,849
|
|
|
342,056
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
11,721
|
|
|
11,754
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
65,610
|
|
|
66,955
|
Others
|
|
|
30,591
|
|
|
33,332
|
Total assets
|
|
|
765,175
|
|
|
774,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings[3]
|
|
|
40,369
|
|
|
55,485
|
Long-term debts - current portion
|
|
|
12,930
|
|
|
20,774
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
70,518
|
|
|
74,382
|
Others
|
|
|
125,153
|
|
|
117,101
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
248,970
|
|
|
267,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
|
|
16,668
|
|
|
21,066
|
Long-term borrowings[3]
|
|
|
162,326
|
|
|
126,708
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
22,276
|
|
|
23,638
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
450,240
|
|
|
439,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
|
|
293,770
|
|
|
311,522
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
21,165
|
|
|
23,501
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
|
765,175
|
|
|
774,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current ratio
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
1.04
|
Net debt to equity ratio
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
0.41
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Mar. 31
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2024
|
|
Jun. 30
2025
|
|
Jun. 30
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Retrospectively
|
|
|
|
(Retrospectively
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
9,255
|
|
9,810
|
|
10,105
|
|
19,065
|
|
17,917
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
16,531
|
|
16,092
|
|
14,813
|
|
32,623
|
|
29,412
|
|
Other operating activities items
|
|
11,059
|
|
(5,929)
|
|
(8,132)
|
|
5,130
|
|
(13,849)
|
|
Net cash generated from operating
|
|
36,845
|
|
19,973
|
|
16,786
|
|
56,818
|
|
33,480
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments for property, plant
|
|
(43,104)
|
|
(36,349)
|
|
(14,786)
|
|
(79,453)
|
|
(27,299)
|
|
Other investment activities items
|
|
(469)
|
|
(1,212)
|
|
304
|
|
(1,681)
|
|
(2,690)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(43,573)
|
|
(37,561)
|
|
(14,482)
|
|
(81,134)
|
|
(29,989)
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net proceeds from
|
|
22,159
|
|
16,149
|
|
(12,330)
|
|
38,308
|
|
(12,470)
|
|
Other financing activities items
|
|
(662)
|
|
262
|
|
(1,093)
|
|
(400)
|
|
(1,126)
|
|
Net cash generated from (used in)
|
|
21,497
|
|
16,411
|
|
(13,423)
|
|
37,908
|
|
(13,596)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange effect
|
|
(19,084)
|
|
1,784
|
|
2,187
|
|
(17,300)
|
|
8,994
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
|
|
(4,315)
|
|
607
|
|
(8,932)
|
|
(3,708)
|
|
(1,111)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the
|
|
77,100
|
|
76,493
|
|
75,105
|
|
76,493
|
|
67,284
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
|
|
72,785
|
|
77,100
|
|
66,173
|
|
72,785
|
|
66,173
|
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
|
[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment