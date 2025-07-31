ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX ) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$150,750 million for 2Q25, up by 7.5% year-over-year and up by 1.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,521 million, down from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and down from NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS), compared to NT$1.80 for 2Q24 and NT$1.75 for 1Q25. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to NT$1.75 for 2Q24 and NT$1.64 for 1Q25.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q25 Results Highlights – Consolidated



Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 49%, 11%, 39%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$125,063 million for the quarter, up from NT$123,260 million in 1Q25.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$71,321 million for the quarter, representing 47% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$17,995 million for the quarter, representing 12% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$15,183 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 17.0% in 2Q25 from 16.8% in 1Q25.

Operating margin was 6.8% in 2Q25, compared to 6.5% in 1Q25.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,203 million.

- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$11,885 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

- Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$12,098 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$223 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$255 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$938 million.

Income before tax was NT$9,255 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$9,810 million in 1Q25. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,576 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,022 million in 1Q25.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,521 million in 2Q25, compared to NT$7,778 million in 2Q24 and NT$7,554 million in 1Q25. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,422,175,232, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.74 (or US$0.111 per ADS) were based on 4,332,918,727 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25. Our 2Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.70 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,395,186,708 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights – ATM



Net revenues were NT$92,565 million for the quarter, up by 19.0% year-over-year and up by 6.8% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$72,317 million for the quarter, up by 19.3% year-over-year and up by 7.8% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$26,338 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$14,606 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,822 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 21.9% in 2Q25 from 22.6% in 1Q25. Operating margin was 9.5% in 2Q25, compared to 9.6% in 1Q25.

2Q25 Results Highlights – EMS



Net revenues were NT$58,770 million, down by 6.6% year-over-year and down by 5.7% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,221 million, down by 6.4% year-over-year and down by 6.2% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$45,277 million for the quarter, representing 77% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,283 million for the quarter, representing 6% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,110 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q25 from 8.9% in 1Q25. Operating margin was 2.6% in both 2Q25 and 1Q25.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES



Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q25 totaled US$992 million, of which US$690 million was used in packaging operations, US$251 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$355,299 million as of June 30, 2025.

Current ratio was 1.02 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of June 30, 2025. Total number of employees was 100,450 as of June 30, 2025, compared to 96,436 as of March 31, 2025.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 44% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 61% in 1Q25. Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 34% in 1Q25.

EMS Basis



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 65% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 68% in 1Q25. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q25. Our top 10 customers contributed 71% of our total net revenues in 2Q25, compared to 74% in 1Q25.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.



ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 27, 2025.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations