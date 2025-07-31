Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani Romance Away In 'Aavan Jaavan' From 'War 2'
In the almost four minute song, the stars are seen romancing in beautiful locales. Hrithik and Kiara's characters seem too much in love. The dance steps win the hearts. What also catches the eye is Kiara looking jaw-dropping glamorous in a golden bikini.
The team behind the blockbuster song“Kesariya” from“Brahmastra: Part One” have reunited in Aavan Jaavan. Composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singer Arijit Singh have again given India a romantic song to cherish.
The song has already garnered 104,846 views in just half-an-hour since the song dropped on YouTube.
In the description section, it's written:“ #AavanJaavan #War2 #yrfnewreleases Feel the love, feel the music... Groove to the beats of #AavanJaavan 'cos it's our favourite Kiara Advani's birthday today! Song out now. #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”
Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the song and wrote: "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"
War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra. War 2 releases on August 14th in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.
On July 28, a source close to the project had said:“It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara's character in War 2. The track will drop this week and will be the first song of War 2 to drop for people to watch.”
Adding another feather to their cap even before the release, "War 2" has become the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.
The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.
Marking the Bollywood debut of 'RRR' actor Jr NTR, "War 2" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on August 14, 2025.
