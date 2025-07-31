Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses 1,070 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses 1,070 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine


2025-07-31 02:11:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

As of July 25, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,067 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,066 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 30,911 (+16) artillery systems, 1,451 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 48,894 (+209) tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 56,822 (+68) vehicles and tankers, and 3,935 (+0) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 26, 159 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased her .

MENAFN31072025000193011044ID1109866187

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search