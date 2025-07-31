MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

As of July 25, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,067 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,066 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 30,911 (+16) artillery systems, 1,451 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 48,894 (+209) tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,548 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 56,822 (+68) vehicles and tankers, and 3,935 (+0) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 26, 159 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.

