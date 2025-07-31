Farm Building Burns Down In Poltava Region At Night Due To Falling Drone Debris
“Anti-aircraft systems were operating in the region at night. Debris from an enemy UAV fell in the Kremenchuk District, causing a fire in a farm building. The blast wave damaged a private house,” the report said.
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties.
Also, during the day, due to poor weather conditions, there was an emergency power outage in the Poltava District. Poltavaoblenergo JSC has reported that 9,630 people living in 47 different settlements have had their electricity supply cut off. At this moment, power supply has been restored to most customers. Repair work is ongoing.
Read also: UAV operators hit tank, seven vehicles, and three Russian shelters in Kharkiv Region
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 27, debris from enemy UAVs damaged four private houses and three farm buildings in the Poltava Region.
Photo: Poltava Regional Military Administration
