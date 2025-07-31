403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea, US Conclude Trade Deal
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared that the United States has completed a trade agreement with South Korea, which includes a 15% duty on products brought in from Seoul.
Alongside this, South Korea has committed to allocating $350 billion toward investments governed by the US and has also agreed to spend $100 billion on acquiring American energy supplies.
Trump highlighted the arrangement on Truth Social on Wednesday, stating that American exports would face no equivalent tariffs.
He characterized the accord as a “Full and Complete Trade Deal” intended to “stabilize economic relations” with an essential ally in Asia.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung referred to the deal as the outcome of meticulous planning.
In a Facebook post, he explained that Seoul had “gathered diverse opinions and refined our strategies” before securing the agreement.
Lee emphasized that the $350 billion pledged toward the US economy will strengthen Korean industries’ access to the American market in fields like shipbuilding, semiconductors, secondary batteries, biotechnology, and energy.
As reported by the Commerce Department, South Korea shipped $132 billion worth of goods to the United States in 2024 — notably automobiles, semiconductors, and electronics — while American exports to South Korea amounted to $66 billion, primarily consisting of industrial machinery, petroleum, and gas.
This imbalance resulted in a $66 billion US trade shortfall in goods, though the gap would decrease when services are factored in.
Alongside this, South Korea has committed to allocating $350 billion toward investments governed by the US and has also agreed to spend $100 billion on acquiring American energy supplies.
Trump highlighted the arrangement on Truth Social on Wednesday, stating that American exports would face no equivalent tariffs.
He characterized the accord as a “Full and Complete Trade Deal” intended to “stabilize economic relations” with an essential ally in Asia.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung referred to the deal as the outcome of meticulous planning.
In a Facebook post, he explained that Seoul had “gathered diverse opinions and refined our strategies” before securing the agreement.
Lee emphasized that the $350 billion pledged toward the US economy will strengthen Korean industries’ access to the American market in fields like shipbuilding, semiconductors, secondary batteries, biotechnology, and energy.
As reported by the Commerce Department, South Korea shipped $132 billion worth of goods to the United States in 2024 — notably automobiles, semiconductors, and electronics — while American exports to South Korea amounted to $66 billion, primarily consisting of industrial machinery, petroleum, and gas.
This imbalance resulted in a $66 billion US trade shortfall in goods, though the gap would decrease when services are factored in.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment