Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slovakia Accuses UK of Election Interference

Slovakia Accuses UK of Election Interference


2025-07-31 01:20:02
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s administration has formally called in the British ambassador as diplomatic frictions intensified, following Prime Minister Robert Fico’s allegations that the United Kingdom interfered in the nation’s 2023 general election.

During a public address in Bratislava on Tuesday, Fico asserted that British authorities had assisted organizations attempting to manipulate the electoral process that brought him back into power.

“This is a deliberate and intentional action by a foreign power, which is our NATO ally, in cooperation with some Slovak influencers and journalists, aimed at influencing the 2023 elections,” he declared.

Fico’s comments came after a publication by a news agency, which reported that the British Foreign Office had entered a £10 million ($13.3 million) agreement in 2021 with a communications agency to work with digital content creators.

The initiative purportedly sought to enhance political participation among young voters in European Union nations, including Slovakia.

The British Foreign Office dismissed the claims as “completely untrue,” according to a message shared by its embassy in Bratislava.

The statement clarified that the UK's intention was “at encouraging young people to take part in democratic processes in their countries by participating in elections – regardless of their political affiliation or preferences.”

MENAFN31072025000045017167ID1109866035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search