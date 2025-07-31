China's Arrests Of Boys' Love Authors Hardly A Gay Erotica Ban

MENAFN - Asia Times) Western media was quick to report on the subject of the latest“crackdown” in China : a writing genre known as“boys' love.”

News articles in the UK and US reported“mounting public anger” over the“stifling” of“gay erotica” and the“amateur writers who earned little to nothing for their work.”

Chinese media, too, has been paying attention to these events – but the picture that emerges is less of a sweeping crackdown and more a localized phenomenon.

A lengthy June 20, 2025, article in Nanfang zhoumo, or“Southern Weekly” – an influential and respected media outlet based in Guangzhou – goes into considerable detail describing the recent arrests by police in the northwestern city of Lanzhou.

It reports that authorities detained several young women accused of profiting from the publication of obscene material, specifically online fiction in the genre of“danmei,” or“boys' love.” The article also references a similar spate of arrests last year in Jixi county of Anhui province.

But nowhere does the article mention that these arrests are representative of anything happening across the whole of China. Instead, the article goes into detail about the legal issues around attempts by the Lanzhou police force to arrest individuals outside their local jurisdiction.

As someone who studies Chinese online culture and its regulation by the Chinese government, I have noticed that headlines starting with“China cracks down on ...” are common in Western media. In the past few years, there's been similar reporting about“crackdowns” on online influencers , celebrity culture and“sissy” boy bands .

Such reporting serves a purpose: Attributing all censorship to“China” rather than to a specific office or location within the vast country strengthens the common belief in the West that China is one, big totalitarian entity . Sometimes that is accurate, but often there is more to the story.

Gay themes, straight audience

Yes, Western media does generally enjoy more freedom than Chinese media . But that does not mean that Western outlets always exercise that freedom. And not every Chinese“crackdown” is what it seems.

Take the arrest of female writers of boys' love fiction. The headlines in the West would make it seem that the crackdown is driven by homophobia. This may be true, but calling this type of fiction“gay erotica” is not accurate.

Stories and novels featuring romantic or erotic relationships between men, authored by women for a readership that is also largely female, have appeared in various forms around the world for decades.