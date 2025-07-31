UAV Operators Hit Tank, Seven Vehicles, And Three Russian Shelters In Kharkiv Region
"Border guards, together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, continue to fight against russian occupying forces. Operators of the 'Prime' UAV unit from the 5th Border Guard Detachment deliver precise and deadly strikes on the enemy. As a result of the successful operation, border guards struck 4 dugouts and an IFV, eliminated 2 hostile drones, and destroyed a mortar position, an antenna, a UAV launch site, a vehicle, a camouflaged trailer, and a barrel of oil. Moreover, our defenders inflicted losses on enemy personnel," the report said.Read also: Explosions heard in Kyiv, anti-aircraft warfare launched
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops continue their active attempts to seize the city of Vovchans in the Kharkiv Region, trying to bypass it from the western and eastern flanks.
Illustrative photo: State Border Service
