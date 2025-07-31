Man Shot Dead By Police In Australia's Melbourne
A police statement said on Wednesday night that officers were called to reports of the assault in the town of Yarra Junction, about 55 km east of Melbourne, at about 5:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
Two officers arrived and observed the man assaulting a woman. As a result of the confrontation, one of the officers fired their gun and struck the man.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene, but he could not be revived.
The woman was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
According to police, the man and woman were known to each other. A crime scene has been established, and detectives from the homicide squad will investigate the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.
In a similar incident on July 24, a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being shot during a violent home invasion in Melbourne.
Emergency services were called to reports that multiple armed offenders broke into a home in Gladstone Park, 15 kilometres northwest of central Melbourne, and assaulted two occupants around 1:25 a.m. local time on July 24.
A police statement said that it is believed the male resident confronted the group before he was shot and attacked with weapons.
The 60-year-old man sustained serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
A second resident, a 57-year-old woman, was also threatened with the firearm but was not injured.
The group of offenders subsequently fled the scene in an SUV.
As of 9 a.m. local time on July 24, no arrests had been made in relation to the incident, which police believe was a targeted attack.
Detectives from the armed crimes squad have commenced an investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment