Jagdeep Dhankhar Sought Bulletproof Vehicles From MHA, But Picked Innova Months Before Quitting. Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Vice President's Secretariat had sought new bulletproof vehicles for then V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing the age of his three high-security BMW cars, in February 2024, according to a report

In June, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed about a panel to be formed to look into the request. But by November, 2024 the former V-P's office decided to opt for a non-bulletproof Innova , instead, the report in Indian Express said.

| 'Between him and PM Modi': What Cong chief Kharge said on Dhankhar's resignation

The Indian Express report quotes a February 28, 2024 letter sent from the V-P's Secretariat to the Additional Secretary (Police Modernisation Division), MHA, regarding the condition of his official vehicles.

The then deputy secretary in the V-P's Secretariat wrote in the letter that two of the three bulletproof BMW High Security vehicles have been provided to the Hon'ble Vice President of India for day-to-day movement have become more than six years old. The third one, the letter said, is almost four years and five months old and“will also become more than five years old in the next couple of months.”

“It has been further directed to get all three vehicles replaced with bulletproof high-security new vehicles. It is requested to get the process of replacement of three vehicles initiated at the earliest,” the letter quoted by Indian Express reads

A similar letter had been sent to the security division of Delhi Police, which clarified that procurement of vehicles is handled by the MHA, according to sources. The Vice-President gets Z-plus security cover provided by Delhi Police.

| INDIA bloc to likely invite Jagdeep Dhankhar for farewell dinner

The under-secretary in the MHA wrote to the V-P's Secretariat on June 12, 2024 informing about a board of officers to be formed to inspect the three vehicles in question.

On November 28, however, an internal communication issued by Delhi Police said the V-P's Secretariat had changed Dhankhar's bulletproof vehicles since their“life term of five years” was over. The new vehicle was an Innova, while the spare vehicle was a Fortuner, and neither was bulletproof, the communication read.

The OSD and Secretary to the Vice President were informed that these vehicles are not bulletproof and if required, such vehicles could be sought from Delhi Police, but this was turned down, according to the report quoting sources.

Dhankhar resigned on July 21

Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as Vice President of India citing health reasons on July 21.

The life term of five years was over for the vehicles, prompting a switch to non-bulletproof options.

The Congress party-led Opposition, however, has dismissed the explanation of medical issues behind the 74-year-old's abrupt move, claiming instead that 'far deeper reasons' are at play.

| Vice President election: NDA vs Opposition, who has the edge?

The resignation came on the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Dhankhar had an action-packed day at the House of Elders, as the Rajya Sabha is called, before tendering resignation.