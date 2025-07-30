403
Al Shaqab's Al Ghadeer Wins Third Consecutive Victory
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan al-Thani received the Qatar International Stakes trophy from HE Saad bin Ali bin Saad al-Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism after Al Shaqab Racing's Al Ghadeer clinched a historic third consecutive victory in the Group 1 Purebred Arabian contest on day two of Qatar Goodwood Festival in United Kingdom Wednesday.
