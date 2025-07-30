403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3242768 BEIRUT -- The iconic towers of Kuwait City have been designated as an Arab heritage site under the category of modern architecture.
3242800 NEW YORK -- Saudi Foreign Minister inks the final declaration of the International conference on peaceful settlement of Palestine question and the two-state solution.
3242775 LONDON -- British Prime Minister discusses with several heads of his intention to recognize the Palestinian state.
3242823 WASHINGTON -- Canadian Prime Minister says his country Canada intends to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
3242801 BRUSSELS -- Belgian Prosecutor's Office refers to the ICC a legal complaint against two Israeli soldiers under charge of involvement in serious human rights abuses in Gaza.
3242696 WASHINGTON -- The US State of Hawaii experiences initial tsunami waves around midnight following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off eastern Russia. (end)
