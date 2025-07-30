'HSE Professionals Need To Continuously Update Their Skills': New Evidence Co. WLL CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In the dynamic field of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), continuous skill development is not just beneficial-it's highly essential, Adeniyi Aderemi, the CEO of Qatar-based New Evidence Co. WLL has said.

"To remain relevant, HSE professionals must embrace lifelong learning-through formal education, certifications, or mentorship. By doing so, they not only enhance their careers but also drive progress, ensuring safer, healthier, and more sustainable workplaces worldwide, Aderemi said.

Citing the inspiring example of one of the company's employees, Emmanuel Adebola Adebanjo, who shone brightly during his Master of Public Health in the United States, Aderemi noted that his recent achievement highlights the value of advanced education in enhancing expertise.

"Adebanjo's academic success, achieved in a highly competitive landscape, demonstrates that HSE professionals trained in regions like Qatar can excel globally. This underscores the importance of upskilling to meet international standards, enabling professionals to adapt to diverse regulatory environments and emerging safety challenges," he noted.

According to Aderemi, the HSE field is shaped by rapid advancements in technology, evolving regulations, and increasing emphasis on sustainability.

"Professionals who fail to upskill risk falling behind, unable to address modern challenges like digital safety systems or environmental compliance. Professionals like Adebanjo who constantly upgrades their skills have always proved that dedication to learning and innovation can transform organizations and set new industry standards," he added.

Aderemi noted that ongoing education empowers professionals to innovate, guaranteeing that workplaces continue to be safe and efficient in response to evolving industry demands.