KLING AI Debuts“Infinite” Tools At WAIC 2025, Leading The Way To Ongoing Genai Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)At the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), KLING AI, the generative AI platform developed by Kuaishou Technology, hosted its industry forum under the theme“Year One of GenAI: From Innovation to Application”. The forum featured the launch of powerful new functions: Kling Lab and Multi-Elements Videos, and brought together leaders across film, art, e-commerce, gaming, and digital content to explore the fast-evolving role of generative AI across industries.

First Choice of Global B2B Clients

Attendees included top executives, renowned creators, and platform partners, signaling KLING AI's growing influence on the global stage.

“We've integrated more than 10 major video-generation models, and videos created with KlLING AI outnumber all others combined,” said Joaquín Cuenca Abela, CEO of global creative platform Freepik.“KLING AI stands out for its fast rendering, highly rapid video generation, precise prompt following, and exceptional camera control.

KLING AI now supports a global community of over 45 million content creators , has launched 30+ iterations , and has powered the generation of more than 200 million videos and 400 million images . It currently serves over 20,000 enterprise clients worldwide.

Building the Foundation for the AI-Powered Creative Era

Gai Kun, Senior Vice President of Kuaishou Technology, Head of KLING AI and the Community Science Department, opened the forum by emphasizing that generative AI represents not just a technical breakthrough, but a fundamental shift ​​in content creation and distribution​​.

KLING AI's enterprise-level API has already been integrated across industries such as marketing, animation, and game production, and Gai noted that upcoming advancements will focus on generation quality, creative control, and real-time performance.

Li Yang , Head of Product and Operations at KLING AI, reflected on the product's evolution over the past year:“With more than 30 iterations, KLING AI has grown into a powerful, all-in-one content engine. By combining high-performance models with intuitive tools, we're unlocking creative productivity across the board.”

New Functions Launch: Kling Lab and Multi-Elements Video Upgrade

As a product that remains consistently attentive to user needs, KLING AI unveiled new function releases and upgrades at the forum:

● Kling Lab : A newly launched creative workspace designed for professional teams. It combines an infinite visual canvas, AI-powered assistance, and real-time collaboration tools. Creators can quickly map out scattered ideas and connect them into cohesive visual narratives-streamlining the content creation process from start to finish.

● Upgraded Multi-Elements Video : First launched in January, this tool helps creators maintain visual consistency across characters, objects, and settings in AI-generated videos. The new upgrade boosts generation quality by 102% , offering significantly better coherence, motion fluidity, and style alignment.

Accelerating Industrial Adoption with Global Reach

Since the release of KLING AI 2.0 in April, the platform has seen explosive growth among enterprise users. It now supports more than 20,000 companies , making it a benchmark product for turning generative AI into real-world productivity.

“Kling 1.0 proved that video generation tech was ready for real application. Kling 2.0 set the bar for speed, control, and production quality,” said Wan Pengfei , Head of KLING AI's Visual Generation and Interactivity Center.

Gorkem Yurtseven , CTO of global AI platform FAL , noted,“Through our partnership with Kling AI, we now support clients across e-commerce, marketing, and design in both the U.S. and Europe.”

Zhibo Chen , CTO of creative tech firm Lovart , added,“Among all the models we've worked with, KLING AI is by far the most popular with users-and the one they keep returning to.”

From creative agencies and filmmakers to e-commerce marketers and digital artists, KLING AI is becoming the platform of choice for those looking to scale their storytelling with generative video. As Gai Kun emphasized, the future of content will not be built by AI alone-but by people who know how to work with it creatively.