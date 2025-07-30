Integrated-Tip Interposers: A New Family Of DDR, LPDDR, And GDDR Memory Interposers From Introspect Technology

Useful for both oscilloscope probing and protocol analyzer probing, Introspect's new memory interposers offer superior performance and noise immunity for the latest JEDEC memory interface specifications

MONTREAL, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments for high-speed digital applications, is pleased to introduce a new family of DDR, LPDDR, and GDDR memory interposers for oscilloscope probing and protocol analyzer probing. Interposers are a type of passive interconnect structure that enables signal access right underneath the pads of an assembled memory device. In early generations of DDR technology, interposers were used to help with electrical compliance testing and protocol validation. However, as the speeds of DDR5, LPDDR6, and GDDR7 keep increasing, it has become exceedingly difficult to preserve signal integrity within an interposer. It is not uncommon for a high-speed memory interface to completely stop working when an interposer is installed underneath it. Introspect Technology's selection of new interposers promises to address this challenge. Featuring innovative sensing technology, the new integrated-tip interposers help preserve signal integrity and increase immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI), which is a classic problem with traditional probing methods.

"With the need for probing memory devices and modules continuing to exist even as transfer speeds increase and package pitches decrease, we're happy to offer the industry an outstanding probing solution that is both robust and high bandwidth," said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Chief Executive Officer of Introspect Technology. "The team at Introspect has spent years researching the best way to probe sensitive, high-speed analog signals, and the result is a truly compelling set of solutions that include the all-new integrated-tip interposers," he continued.

Standard Package Support

To support the multiple packages defined by the JEDEC Alliance , Introspect has created a catalog of standard package interposers. For LPDDR technology, these interposers cover the LPDDR4 generation as well as the newer LPDDR5 and LPDDR6 generations. Similarly, for DDR technology, Introspect offers multiple individual DRAM interposers as well as full DIMM interposers.

For each technology type, the Introspect interposers are available for protocol analyzer probing and oscilloscope probing. In the case of protocol analyzer probing, since a large number of signals is typically connected to the protocol analyzer , the Introspect interposers offer an easy-to-use push-on connector solution. This eliminates the need for soldering and helps preserve signal integrity. For oscilloscope-based probing, on the other hand, signal access is available for all pads of the memory device, including the power supply pads.

Compatibility With Any Oscilloscope Model

Operated with an Introspect Technology RSH Remote Sampling Head , the integrated-tip interposers are compatible with any 50 Ohm oscilloscope. This makes the probing solution ideal for customers who use multiple vendor oscilloscopes in their workflows or who are looking for a non-proprietary, high-performance, general-purpose probing solution. Most importantly, the connection between the interposer and the RSH does not require an external high-impedance tip (because the tip is integrated inside the interposer already). This results in superior signal integrity and reduced electromagnetic interference.

The Introspect Technology integrated-tip interposers are available for purchase today. A typical electrical compliance configuration consists of the interposer itself, a RSH (multi-channel active probe), and a coaxial cable assembly to connect to any high-bandwidth oscilloscope. Each of these items is sold separately by Introspect Technology and its worldwide distributors. A typical protocol analyzer includes the interposer itself, multiple RSH units, and the protocol analyzer instrument. For any inquiries, please send us an email at [email protected] .

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

SOURCE Introspect Technology

