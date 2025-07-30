Clean Air Technologies Combines 16,000 CFM Truck Vacs And Environcontm To Tackle NJ Indoor Air Pollution

Clean Air Technologies

- Matt Gorbacz, President of Clean Air TechnologiesOAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Air Technologies , a veteran provider of professional air duct cleaning, dryer vent safety services, and HVAC sanitation since 1996, today announced the deployment of advanced, high-velocity truck-mounted vacuum units and EnvironConTM sanitizing solutions to enhance indoor air quality for homes and businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey.By integrating cutting-edge equipment with transparent before-and-after video inspections, the company ensures both visible results and measurable improvements-helping clients breathe easier while protecting and improving HVAC performance.Equipped for Cleaner AirClean Air Technologies now utilizes a truck-mounted jet vacuum capable of pumping up to 16,000 CFM to extract dust and debris from duct systems effectively. Combined with rotary jet brushes spinning at 14,000 RPM and delivering 250 psi of air pressure, this system dislodges stubborn buildup across branch lines and air handlers.The addition of EnvironConTM sanitizing solutions ensures ducts are not only free of particulate matter but also microbial contaminants-reducing allergens and odors in both residential and commercial environments.Booking Made SimpleCustomers can now easily schedule services online or by phone, with options including air duct cleaning, dryer vent inspection, full system sanitation, and video-inspection packages. Coverage spans Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and surrounding counties-helping homes, schools, offices, and healthcare facilities manage indoor air quality proactively.“Our goal was to pair expert education with efficient service,” said Gorbacz.“Clients see the dirt, understand the health and efficiency gains, and then book online or call us in minutes.”Why It MattersIndoor air can be significantly more polluted than outdoor air-one EPA-cited study shows indoor pollutant levels can be two to five times higher. Clean Air Technologies' approach removes dust, allergens, and microbial threats-helping prevent respiratory distress, reduce HVAC strain, and lower energy costs.About Clean Air TechnologiesFounded in 1996 and holding an A+ accreditation from the BBB, Clean Air Technologies specializes in air duct cleaning, dryer vent safety services, HVAC sanitization, and indoor air quality assessments . With offices in Oak Ridge and Butler, New Jersey, the company serves residential, commercial, and institutional clients across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania.Known for industrial-grade equipment, visible results via video inspection, and customer-centered service, Clean Air Technologies continues its mission to make cleaner, healthier indoor air accessible to all.

