Trex Simplifies Railing Specification With Interactive Design Tool

WINCHESTER, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to simplify the railing selection process for trade professionals and homeowners, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and residential railing, has launched the new Trex ® Deck Railing Designe . Designed with speed, accuracy and efficiency in mind, this user-friendly digital platform delivers real-time 3D visualization, instant material estimates and seamless performance across devices.

Long known as an innovator in the railing category, Trex developed this new tool based on input from professional deck builders, and to allow homeowners to visualize the numerous railing and decking pairings available from Trex. The resulting platform offers an intuitive, interactive interface that accelerates the specification process and enhances the end-user experience.

“Railing has historically been a challenging aspect of deck planning due to the vast array of options available,” explained Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company.“We wanted to find a way to help homeowners quickly curate the best options for their projects while providing our trade partners with a faster, more accurate way to build out quotes. This tool helps both groups make confident decisions faster and with fewer errors.”

The Trex Deck Railing Designer supports the configuration of more than 2,000 railing combinations from Trex's portfolio of 13 railing lines . Built with advanced 3D web technology, it loads instantly on desktops, tablets and mobile devices, giving users access to the tool in any setting.

Key Features



Dual Mode Interface



“Explorer Mode” is a starting point that allows users to review and compare Trex railing styles and materials through a gallery of images. They can also compare warranties and pricing.

“Expert Mode” takes users who know what they want straight to the configurator, where they can customize railing selections and calculate materials.



Real-Time 3D Configuration and Material List

Users can visualize railing systems in 3D and obtain a detailed material list in as little as one minute – a process that previously took 10-20 minutes.



Mobile-Friendly and Field-Ready

Optimized for fast, responsive performance on any device, the tool is ideal for those on the job and on the go.



Save and Share Features Users can save configurations via curated links and share designs on social media platforms like Facebook and Pinterest, making collaboration easier and more efficient.

“This is not just a design tool; it's a highly focused, purpose-built platform designed to simplify the planning process for both contractors and homeowners,” noted Lee.“It helps with project specification, supports retailer associates at point of sale and gives homeowners a clearer path to the right railing solution for their outdoor space.”

The new Trex Deck Railing Designer is part of a robust library of deck planning tools and resources available on Trex.com . To try it out or learn more, visit .

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world's #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry's strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America's Most Trusted ® Outdoor Deckin ** 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025). The company also holds a place on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit . You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

**2021-2025 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2025 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit .

Contact: Corinne Racine

L.C. Williams & Associates

(312) 565-4615

...

