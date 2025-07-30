The Law Firm Of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. Welcomes Our Newest Associate, Megan Lensink

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Megan (Meg) Lensink as an Associate Attorney. Meg brings a strong record in employee advocacy and professional licensing defense, enhancing the firm's capacity to serve clients in both public and private employment disputes.

A graduate of The George Washington University School of Law, Meg has built a reputation as a tenacious advocate for employees. She secured a win for a client who faced disability discrimination and a hostile work environment. In 2024, she contributed to a jury verdict exceeding $2 million for a client who had been unlawfully discriminated against on the basis of disability and sexual orientation.

"Meg's dedication to her clients and her strategic approach to litigation align perfectly with our firm's mission," said J.W. Stafford, Managing Partner. "Her ability to navigate complex employment and licensing issues will be a major asset to our team."

Before joining J.W. Stafford, Meg practiced at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston in Baltimore, focusing on employer-side employment law and commercial litigation. She also worked at a boutique D.C. employment firm and served in the Competition Policy Division at the Federal Communications Commission, providing her with unique insight into federal and regulatory employment matters.

In her new role, Meg will advocate for employees on issues related to disability accommodation, sexual harassment, and discrimination, and defend professionals facing licensing investigations. She is admitted to practice in Maryland and D.C., the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Her involvement with associations, including NELA and MWELA, reflects her active engagement in employment law advocacy.

About The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C.

The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. represents employees and professionals nationwide in employment disputes and licensing matters. Known for its tenacious advocacy on behalf of its clients, the firm is committed to protecting rights and advancing justice for working professionals.

