The Law Firm Of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. Welcomes Our Newest Associate, Megan Lensink
COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Megan (Meg) Lensink as an Associate Attorney. Meg brings a strong record in employee advocacy and professional licensing defense, enhancing the firm's capacity to serve clients in both public and private employment disputes.
A graduate of The George Washington University School of Law, Meg has built a reputation as a tenacious advocate for employees. She secured a win for a client who faced disability discrimination and a hostile work environment. In 2024, she contributed to a jury verdict exceeding $2 million for a client who had been unlawfully discriminated against on the basis of disability and sexual orientation.
"Meg's dedication to her clients and her strategic approach to litigation align perfectly with our firm's mission," said J.W. Stafford, Managing Partner. "Her ability to navigate complex employment and licensing issues will be a major asset to our team."
Before joining J.W. Stafford, Meg practiced at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston in Baltimore, focusing on employer-side employment law and commercial litigation. She also worked at a boutique D.C. employment firm and served in the Competition Policy Division at the Federal Communications Commission, providing her with unique insight into federal and regulatory employment matters.
In her new role, Meg will advocate for employees on issues related to disability accommodation, sexual harassment, and discrimination, and defend professionals facing licensing investigations. She is admitted to practice in Maryland and D.C., the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Her involvement with associations, including NELA and MWELA, reflects her active engagement in employment law advocacy.
About The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C.
The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C. represents employees and professionals nationwide in employment disputes and licensing matters. Known for its tenacious advocacy on behalf of its clients, the firm is committed to protecting rights and advancing justice for working professionals.
Media Contact:
The Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C.
Phone: 410‐514‐6099
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Law Firm of J.W. Stafford, L.L.C.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment