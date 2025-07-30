Gunter Primik Presents EMAS Technology App For Insured Physical Gold Storage And Digital Payments

MENAFN - GetNews) Vienna-based FinTech company EMAS Technology, co-developed and professionally led by Gunter Primik (responsible for product development), is launching a new banking app that enables users to securely store insured physical gold, manage IBAN accounts, and conduct digital transactions.







EMAS Technology, an Austrian FinTech company, announces the launch of Europe's first banking app that combines physical gold storage, insured assets, and digital payment functions in one solution. With this innovative app, users can securely store their physical gold, utilize digital IBAN accounts, and manage both physical and virtual debit cards within a regulated environment.

With the EMAS Technology app, customers benefit from:

- Digital IBAN accounts for fast and convenient euro payments and transfers

- Physical and virtual debit cards, also available as white-label solutions for partners and associations

- Manual gold sales: Users can manually sell gold from their EMAS account and flexibly use the proceeds for payments or transfers in euros-providing full control over their own gold holdings

- Insured gold storage: All gold on the EMAS platform is fully insured, with up to 400 grams stored free of custody fees-unique in the European market

- Physical delivery: Customers can request the physical delivery of their gold at any time

- Maximum security and regulatory compliance: The app meets the strictest European regulations and the highest standards in data protection and financial security

The EMAS Technology app was developed in cooperation with Goldinvest and under the professional direction of FinTech expert Gunter Primik (responsible for product development). This modular app combines traditional banking services and physical gold ownership for the first time in a user-friendly digital solution, making asset protection and flexible financial management accessible to a wide audience.

Gunter Primik, responsible for product development at EMAS Technology, explains:

"Our goal with the EMAS app is to make physical gold as practical and accessible in everyday financial life as traditional money."

Key advantages of the EMAS Technology app for users and business clients:

- Real-time overview of gold and euro balances, including all transactions

- Efficient digital banking services such as SEPA transfers and card management

- Protection against inflation and currency risks through direct gold ownership

- Unique loyalty programs such as gold-based rewards and digital incentives (planned for future releases)

Media coverage by derStandard and OTS confirms the innovative power of EMAS Technology: The app is the first solution in Europe that allows physical gold to be used for everyday financial transactions-simple, secure, and digital.

About EMAS Technology

EMAS Technology is a FinTech company based in Vienna, specializing in innovative product solutions.







Gunter Primik - LinkedIn Profile Gunter Primik

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.