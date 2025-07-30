Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, Companies Working, Delveinsight Astrazeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Elililly

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market"As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were approximately 537,700 in 2024; these cases are estimated to increase by 2034.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies such as TransCon hGH, HyTropin (GX-H9), Somatrogon, and others are expected to boost the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Recent advancements in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market :



In January 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Dizal's New Drug Application (NDA) for Sunvozertinib, a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In December 2024, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet oncology needs, announced that the FDA accepted its NDA for taletrectinib. This next-generation ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) is being evaluated for the treatment of advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC, regardless of prior treatment history. In December 2024, Merus N.V. reported that the FDA approved BIZENGRI® (zenocutuzumab-zbco), the first and only therapy for adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma or NSCLC harboring a neuregulin 1 (NRG1) gene fusion. This treatment is intended for patients who have experienced disease progression following prior systemic therapy.

Some of the key facts of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:



The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market in the 7MM is projected to reach approximately USD 30 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020-2034).

NSCLC is more prevalent among individuals aged 65 and older compared to those under 65. In 2024, approximately 140,000 NSCLC cases were reported in the U.S. within this age group.

Additionally, in 2024, the total number of incident cases of NTRK1/2/3 gene fusion NSCLC in the U.S. was around 450.

Key players in the NSCLC market, including Novartis, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others, are driving advancements in innovative therapies and treatments.

Over the past decade, the NSCLC market has undergone a major transformation due to rising incidence rates, sustained adoption of approved therapies-particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors-the anticipated introduction of high-priced emerging treatments, and increasing awareness of key mutations such as KRAS, BRAF, and c-Met.

The treatment landscape has notably shifted from conventional systemic therapies to targeted and immunotherapies, which now represent the dominant approach.

NSCLC is progressively evolving into a biomarker-driven market. Among these, EGFR is one of the most lucrative segments, with blockbuster drugs like TAGRISSO leading the space, generating nearly USD 6 billion annually. Since TAGRISSO was approved for first-line use, the prevalence of patients with resistance mutations has increased, creating a significant unmet need in the post-TAGRISSO setting.

Currently, ALECENSA and ALUNBRIG are the preferred first-line ALK TKIs, with ALECENSA being the more widely used and dominating the ALK market. Before their introduction, XALKORI was the primary first-line treatment for ALK-positive patients.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total number of NSCLC incident cases in the 7MM was approximately 204,800 in 2024, with projections indicating further growth by 2034.

Key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer companies such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Nuvation Bio, PDC*line Pharma, Moderna Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, Nuvalent, and others are evaluating new drugs for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies include KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), Telisotuzumab vedotin, Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), and others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, comprising 81% of all diagnosed cases. Early detection significantly improves prognosis; however, diagnosing NSCLC can be challenging. Its symptoms are often mistaken for common illnesses or attributed to the long-term effects of smoking. As a result, 80% of NSCLC cases are identified at advanced stages, making treatment more difficult.

When lung cancer is suspected, physicians typically recommend imaging tests such as CT, PET, or MRI scans to detect abnormalities in and around the lungs. Additionally, a sample of mucus may be examined under a microscope for further evaluation.

If initial tests suggest cancer, a lung biopsy may be performed. In some cases, a bronchoscopy is used to visually inspect the lungs and collect tissue samples. Once lung cancer is confirmed, genetic testing of the tissue can provide insights into the cancer's characteristics, helping to guide treatment decisions.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs



KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab): Genentech/Roche

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



Telisotuzumab vedotin: AbbVie Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

The dynamics of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies by key companies such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Nuvation Bio, PDC*line Pharma, Moderna Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, Nuvalent, and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

As more targetable mutations are identified and new targeted therapies are developed, both patients and oncologists will have an increasing number of treatment options. With the rapid pace of drug approvals, it is crucial to ensure that sufficient data supports the use of specific agents in appropriate treatment settings, including adjuvant, consolidation, first-line, and subsequent therapies.

Previously, molecular-based treatments were primarily used for advanced-stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). However, recent research has demonstrated their effectiveness in early-stage and locally advanced disease. New studies are now investigating therapies targeting a broader range of oncogenes, aiming to overcome drug resistance and offer treatment options to patients who were previously ineligible for clinical trials on advanced-stage lung cancer. The emerging data from these ongoing trials are expected to shape future treatment guidelines and accelerate the adoption of personalized medicine. Consequently, the NSCLC treatment landscape is expected to continue evolving, leading to improved survival rates and a better quality of life for patients.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



TransCon hGH: Ascendis Pharma

HyTropin (GX-H9): Genexine Somatrogon: OPKO Health

