Chronic Wounds Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Polarityte, Aurealis Therapeutics, Akribes Biomedical

DelveInsight reports that over three key companies are actively involved in the development of three or more therapeutic candidates targeting chronic wounds, reflecting a steady pipeline in this treatment area.

Chronic Wounds Overview:

A chronic wound is one that fails to progress through the normal stages of healing in a timely and structured manner, typically not healing within a three-month period. These wounds-often classified as ulcers-involve full-thickness tissue damage and are slow to recover. Common types include non-healing surgical or traumatic wounds, venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and ischemic ulcers. They are generally grouped into vascular ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

Chronic wounds usually exhibit raised, non-advancing edges, persistent inflammation, and impaired healing. Symptoms may include fever, redness, warmth, pus discharge (milky yellow to brown), swelling, pain, reduced mobility, wound enlargement, and necrotic or dark skin.

Several factors contribute to chronic wound formation, such as diabetes, vascular conditions like peripheral artery disease, limited mobility, repeated trauma, and bacterial infections (e.g., *Staphylococcus aureus*). Key drivers include poor blood circulation, localized pressure, nerve damage, chronic infection, and dysregulated healing mechanisms, including inadequate angiogenesis, cell proliferation, and epithelial repair-all of which can be worsened by uncontrolled conditions like elevated blood glucose at the wound site.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Wounds Pipeline Report



In May 2019, TissueTech received a patent (US9808491B2) from the USPTO for a gel composition containing morselized placental amniotic membrane and umbilical cord, designed for treating ocular wounds and repairing damaged ocular tissue. The patent is set to expire in 2035.

In May 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SkinTE under the company's active IND application.

On October 12, 2022, Healthium Medtech, a medical device company, introduced Theruptor Novo, a new wound dressing portfolio aimed at managing chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.

Key Chronic Wounds companies such as PolarityTE, Aurealis Therapeutics, Akribes Biomedical, and others are evaluating new drugs for Chronic Wounds to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Chronic Wounds pipeline therapies in various stages of development include IO102 SkinTE3, and others.

SkinTE: PolarityTE

Over three major companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for chronic wounds. Among these, PolarityTE leads with its most advanced drug candidates currently progressing through Phase III clinical trials.

