Kate Mckay, Age 61, Earns IFBB Bikini Pro Card-Redefining Strength And Resilience

- Kate McKayAMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Massachusetts resident Kate McKay Earns IFBB Bikini Pro Card-Then Takes 1st Place at Her Pro Debut Just Two Weeks LaterFitness competitor, best-selling author, and lifestyle coach Kate McKay has done what few athletes-at any age-have achieved: on July 4, she earned her IFBB Pro Card in the Bikini division at the NPC Universe Championships. Just two weeks later, she took 1st place at her professional debut at the Chicago Pro on July 18, 2025, one of the most prestigious stages in the IFBB Pro League.To earn a Pro Card and win a Pro Show within the same month is a rare and extraordinary feat-made even more remarkable by the fact that Kate is 61 years old. Her victories are not just about muscle-they're about mindset, discipline, and a deep commitment to purposeful living.“These wins aren't just about a sparkly bikini or a stage,” Kate says.“They represent decades of discipline, healing, and choosing to rise-again and again. My body is a temple, and through it, I express joy, truth, strength, and purpose.”Kate views her recent success as more than personal-it's a mission to empower others.“This isn't just about me,” she says.“It's for every person I coach, mentor, and inspire to claim their next level-no matter their age, background, or life circumstances.”Speaking & Media Topics:Kate is available for interviews, features, and keynote talks on topics including:🏋️‍♀️ Fitness & Strength Training and Healthy Aging Over 50.“Bikini Pro at 61: The Truth Behind the Tan, Training, and Transformation”.“Why Weight Training Is the Ultimate Anti-Aging Tool”🧠 Mindset & Motivation. The Grit + Grace + GoalsTM Method: How to Go Pro at Any Age. From Grief to Grit: Rebuilding Your Life Through Strength and Surrender- Finding Purpose Through Loss- Post-Traumatic Transformation- What My Son's Death Taught me💃 Redefining Aging & Confidence.“This Is 61: Midlife as Prime Time”.“Strong & Self-Confident in a Sparkly Suit (and Beyond)”📈 Leadership & Lifestyle.“Your Body Is Your Brand: How Fitness Fuels Professional Success”.“Success through Peace & Purpose: How to Achieve Success Without Burnout”💖 Healthy Aging & Faith.“You're Not Too Old, It's Not Too Late”.“Holy Confidence: Blending Faith, Fitness, and Fierce Self-Belief”To request an interview or feature Kate McKay's inspiring journey, visit or connect on Instagram at @iamkatemckay.About Kate McKayKate McKay is a transformational speaker, 1st Place IFBB Pro Bikini Champion, lifestyle and mindset coach, and best-selling author of Claim Your Inner Badass. Known as“The 80-Pound Tony Robbins,” Kate is a fierce force of nature who brings fire, focus, and fun to everything she does. With 20 years of competitive experience and a mission to help people rise through strength and purpose, Kate proves that you're never too old-and it's never too late-to live boldly.

