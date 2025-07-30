NMDC Group Net Profit Gains 20% Year On Year To Dh1.8 Billion

NMDC Group on Wednesday announced that H1 2025 net profit rose 20 per cent to Dh1.8 billion, demonstrating improving operational and net profit margins.

With an expanding geographical footprint and capitalising on the infrastructure development in the Mena region, the group reported revenue of Dh13.4 billion, representing a 10 per cent year-on-year increase.

Recommended For You

NMDC Group's proven ability to deliver turnkey solutions has driven continued progress and steady growth, with a backlog of Dh66.2 billion and Dh15.1 billion in awarded projects. The group continues to build its pipeline of projects, valued at around Dh100 billion.

In Q2 2025, group revenue rose 5 per cent year on year to Dh7.1 billion, while net profit came at Dh971 million, up 18 per cent year on year, reflecting operational discipline and margin expansion.

Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, said:“NMDC Group continues to play a central role in advancing the UAE's industrial strategy, guided by our clear vision of delivering innovative solutions shaping the future. Our strong H1 performance reflects disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and a clear focus on national value. Beyond financial growth, we are expanding the country's industrial base and strengthening our position as a trusted platform for global investment and sustainable growth.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, added:“Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our operating model and our ability to execute at scale. We have expanded technical capacity, accelerated localization and deepened our delivery footprint across key markets. Our strategic partnerships are already translating into new opportunities and long-term value. As demand for complex infrastructure grows, NMDC Group is leading – with speed, precision and impact.”

In Q2 2025, NMDC LTS business unit completed the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in Emdad, a UAE based integrated oilfield service provider; the transaction unlocks new opportunities and diversifies the Group's portfolio into opex-driven oilfield services.

During Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025, the Group signed five strategic agreements, aiming at exploring joint ventures that expand manufacturing in the UAE and support the growth of regional infrastructure, underscoring the Group's ability to translate international partnerships into local industrial growth.

Building on 50 years of growth and operational excellence, this latest chapter showcased the Group's continued progress in delivering on its strategy of securing sustainable growth, diversifying its capabilities, and reinforcing its leadership in the marine and energy sectors. Looking ahead, NMDC Group's strategic objectives remain focused on driving revenue growth by cementing its position in the local market and expanding into new verticals and geographies.