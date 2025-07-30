Miningnewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Publishes 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Transition To Multi-Asset Gold Producer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report covering Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024. The report highlights the company's transition from mine developer to operator and its advancement toward becoming a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer. Key initiatives include environmental stewardship, inclusive economic growth and governance excellence at the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as early ESG integration at the Oko West Project in Guyana and the Gurupi Project in Brazil. CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac said the report reflects GMIN's commitment to growing responsibly, reducing environmental impact and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the TZ Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

