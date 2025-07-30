403
Jumbo Electronics Launches Nothing Phone (3)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jumbo Electronics, the exclusive distributor of Nothing in Qatar, has launched Nothing Phone (3), marking the arrival of the London-based technology company's first true flagship smartphone and design-forward smartphone to date.
Known for its distinctive transparent hardware and minimalist software philosophy, Nothing continues to disrupt the smartphone market with a device that combines cutting-edge performance with striking aesthetics. The Phone (3) reinforces the brand's commitment to offering innovation that's both functional and bold.
Rishi Kishor Gupta, regional director of Nothing Middle East and Africa, shared: "We wanted to bring something different to Qatar - devices that don't just look good but feel personal and exciting to use. The Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) reflect who we are as a brand: bold, innovative, and playful. We're proud to offer technology that breaks away from the ordinary and invites people to express themselves in new ways."
Nothing Phone (3) builds on Nothing's iconic design language with a refined tri-column layout inspired by modern architecture. Its ergonomic R-angle shape improves comfort, while uniform 1.87mm bezels frame a 6.67” AMOLED display for an immersive edge-to-edge experience.
Designed for creators, Nothing Phone (3)'s pro-grade camera system includes a class-leading 1/1.3” main sensor, lossless optical zoom, and full optical image stabilisation.
Built on Android 15, Nothing OS 3.5 offers a fast, fluid experience rooted in utility and intentional design. Features like Essential Search (a universal smart searchbar), Flip to Record (for instant transcription of conversations), and Essential Space (an AI-powered hub for notes and ideas) bring simplicity and focus to everyday interactions. Nothing guarantees five years of major Android updates and seven years of security updates, ensuring longevity.
C V Rappai – Director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics - Qatar, said:“We're proud to bring Nothing's bold innovation to Qatar. The Phone (3) is unlike anything else in the market - designed to stand out and perform. As exclusive distributors, we're excited to offer our customers a flagship that truly redefines what a smartphone can be”
Nothing Phone (3): Available in black and white in two variants:12 GB + 256 GB – QR 2999 and 16 GB + 512 GB – QR 3299
As a limited-time launch offer, the 16GB + 512GB variant is available for just QR 2,999 - the same price as the 12GB + 256GB model. Nothing Phone (3) is available in all Jumbo stores, com/js, Lulu Hypermarket, Jarir Bookstore, Al Anees stores, Aalaneesqatar and all other major hypermarkets & Electronics stores across Qatar.
