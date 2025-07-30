Everads Announces Two Oral Presentations At ASRS 2025, Including Full Clinical Trial Results With Its Novel Suprachoroidal Injector

– Clinical study confirms safety, feasibility, and tolerability of the Everads Injector–

– Preclinical data demonstrate the feasibility of in-office, minimally invasive suprachoroidal buckling using the Everads Injector to repair retinal detachments –

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy, a clinical-stage company leveraging its novel suprachoroidal delivery technology to advance the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced two oral presentations at the 2025 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting. These include full results from the company's first-in-human clinical trial and new preclinical data supporting use of its injector for minimally invasive, in-office suprachoroidal buckling to treat retinal detachment.

"We're excited to share the full dataset from our clinical trial, which demonstrates the safety, tolerability, and performance of our suprachoroidal injector, along with new data supporting its potential use for in-office retinal detachment repair," said Moshe Weinstein , Executive Chairman of Everads Therapy. "Together, these results establish a strong foundation for advancing future programs enabled by our suprachoroidal delivery platform."

The company's clinical study (NCT06314217) was an open-label trial evaluating the safety and performance of the Everads Injector for suprachoroidal administration of a triamcinolone acetonide suspension in patients with diabetic macular edema. Results demonstrated the safety, feasibility, and ease of use of the injector in an office-based setting.

"As interest in suprachoroidal delivery continues to grow, so does the need for effective and well-tolerated delivery technologies," said Yoreh Barak, MD, Head of Retina at Rambam Medical Center and Principal Investigator of the study. "This dataset confirms the safety, ease of use, and overall tolerability of the Everads Injector - and further validates its performance."

Retinal detachment repair remains a complex challenge, and there is a growing need for less invasive, lower-cost, office-based treatment options that support rapid patient recovery. In a preclinical study using human cadaver eyes, Gareth D. Mercer, MD, PhD, and colleagues demonstrated that the Everads Injector can reliably deliver viscoelastic into the suprachoroidal space, producing consistent buckles. The study also showed a predictable, linear relationship between injection volume and buckle size - highlighting the technology's potential as a novel, in-office approach for treating rhegmatogenous retinal detachment.

Minimally Invasive Suprachoroidal Buckling Using a Novel Injector: Preclinical Evaluation in Human Cadaver Eyes

Mercer GD et al

July 31st, 8:28 AM | Hall B

First-in-Human Study Using a Novel Suprachoroidal Injector

Barak Y et al

August 2nd, 4:27 PM| Hall B

About Everads Therapy

Everads Therapy is advancing retinal disease treatment through its proprietary suprachoroidal delivery platform, designed for rapid, broad, and safe drug distribution in the suprachoroidal space via a non-surgical, office-based injection, and is also developing this platform for in-office suprachoroidal buckling (viscopexy) to treat select retinal detachments. The company collaborates with partners across gene therapy, cell therapy, small molecule formulations, and other modalities to realize the full potential of its differentiated delivery approach.

Founded as a spin-out from DALI Medical Devices - a leader in injectable drug delivery technologies - Everads was established within RAD Biomed , a premier biotech accelerator. Its core technologies are licensed from the laboratory of Prof Y Rotenstreich at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center / Sheba Impact .

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

