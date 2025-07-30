Qatar Tax Authority Issues Reminder On 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative Deadline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority in Qatar issued a reminder for individuals to apply for the 100% Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative before the August 31, 2025 deadline.

The GTA announced the launch of a 100% financial penalty exemption initiative in February of this year. The initiative went into effect on March 1, 2025.

Since its commencement on March 1st, the initiative has granted total exemptions of over QR 900 million to 4,000 taxpayers.

This Initiative, in line with the GTA's commitment to easing financial burdens on companies and encouraging voluntary tax compliance, is making the tax system more efficient and transparent, ultimately bolstering the nation's sustainable development plans.

The General Tax Authority encourages all eligible taxpayers to seize this valuable opportunity to regularize their tax affairs and avoid future penalties