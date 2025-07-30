FIBO Arabia And The Saudi Bodybuilding Federation Flex With New Partnership Announcement
Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director of Middle East and Emerging Markets at RX
Held from 1 to 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, FIBO Arabia, organised by RX Arabia, a global leader in events and exhibitions, will be the largest health, fitness, and wellness exhibition in the region, held under the theme 'For a strong and healthy society'. The national bodybuilding competition will headline the show's Performance Arena, one of the show's most anticipated features.
Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director of Middle East and Emerging Markets at RX , said, "The Saudi National Bodybuilding Championship at FIBO Arabia is a significant milestone for the industry, as a celebration of athleticism and national pride, and underscoring the global ambition of the Kingdom."
"Through our collaboration with the Saudi Bodybuilding Federation, we are providing a competitive platform for elite athletes, but also reinforcing FIBO Arabia's position as the regional hub for health, fitness and sporting excellence."
The bodybuilding championship will offer attendees the opportunity to witness the dedication and discipline of Saudi Arabia's most accomplished athletes. As part of FIBO Arabia's broader vision, the Performance Arena will also feature a wellness program, including meet-and-greet sessions and inspirational talks, hosted by industry leaders and fitness icons.
Ayman Mohammad Al-Rashed, President of the Saudi Bodybuilding Federation , said, "Bodybuilding continues to grow as a recognised and respected sport in Saudi Arabia. This championship will spotlight the Kingdom's finest athletes and provide a pathway for global representation. Partnering with FIBO Arabia allows us to elevate our athletes' profiles and inspire a new generation of bodybuilders."
Complementing the championship is the launch of a dedicated Callisthenics Arena, sponsored by Rhythm Calisthenics, Saudi Arabia's first specialised callisthenics gym. This space will welcome both GCC and international athletes to participate in strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination challenges and competitions. In addition, a Group Fitness Arena and Performance Arena will further solidify FIBO Arabias position as the region's premier fitness experience.
Held under the patronage and with the support of the Ministry of Investment and its Sport Sector Team, FIBO Arabia 2025 aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which places strong emphasis on promoting health, wellbeing, and a thriving sports sector. The event serves as a strategic platform to attract investment, foster partnerships, and support the continued growth of the Kingdom's health and fitness industry.
This year's debut edition will welcome over 10,500 visitors, more than 140 exhibitors, 50 global speakers, 375 qualified buyers, and 50 hosted decision-makers, offering unmatched opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. From the latest in gym equipment and nutrition to digital wellness and sportswear innovation, FIBO Arabia will showcase the full spectrum of the global fitness ecosystem.
As the world's attention turns toward Saudi Arabia's transformation, FIBO Arabia 2025 will highlight the Kingdom's emerging role as a centre for athletic excellence and healthy living.
For more information about FIBO Arabia and to register your attendance, please visit, .
