Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Chalfont, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHALFONT, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Birch Run at New Britain , is coming soon to Chalfont, Pennsylvania. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include low-maintenance townhomes with three bedrooms, flex spaces, and attached two-car garages. Site work is underway at the intersection of County Line Rd and W. Butler Ave in Chalfont, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall of 2025.

Birch Run at New Britain is ideally situated near top schools, essential commuter routes, and an array of shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences. This community features modern three-story townhomes with open-concept home designs and a convenient, low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care and snow removal provided. Homes are priced from the low $600,000s.









“Our new Birch Run at New Britain community presents an incredible opportunity to live in a modern, new construction townhome close to every convenience in the desirable Chalfont area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.“The community is in a fantastic location - close to transportation, recreation, shopping, dining, and more - and is ideally located within an award-winning school district, making it an excellent choice for families.”

Residents will benefit from the top-rated Central Bucks School District, including Butler Elementary School, Unami Middle School, and Central Bucks South High School. The community's premier location provides convenient access to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation in nearby Montgomeryville, Doylestown, New Hope, and Ambler. Commuters will appreciate the proximity to the Chalfont and New Britain train stations and nearby Routes 202 and 309.

Quick move-in homes will be available at the community, allowing customers the opportunity to move into their new home on a timeline that meets their needs. Quick move-in homes will include Designer Appointed Features, a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes that beautifully complement the home and are selected by talented design professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Birch Run at New Britain, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

