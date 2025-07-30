Truckstop Unveils Private Loads: Freight Matching For Brokers And Carriers Just Got Better, Faster, Stronger.
For freight brokers, Private Loads on the Truckstop Load Board provides a high-reach channel to connect with pre-vetted carriers in the same place they are already looking for freight every day. Brokers who post Private Loads can seamlessly waterfall these loads to Truckstop's public load board of verified carriers as needed to expand their network and cover the load.
For carriers, every minute spent searching is a minute not hauling. Private and public loads in one place give carriers a centralized load board to quickly identify, compare, and secure the most desirable loads without the constant, inefficient juggling of emails, time on hold and unreturned calls, and multiple load boards.
With Truckstop's Private Loads, a broker's approved carriers can instantly see privately posted loads from the brokers they're already approved to work with, right alongside public loads. This means saving time, better loads, and stronger broker relationships.
The freight industry is navigating unprecedented challenges, from market volatility and intense competition to the ever-present threat of fraud. Brokers face immense pressure to move loads faster, mitigate risks, and nurture strong relationships. Truckstop Private Loads solves their urgent need for stronger, more seamless relationships with high-quality and trusted carriers.
To learn more about how Private Loads can transform your operations, visit truckstop.
About com:
truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to help increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit .
SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC
