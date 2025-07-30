Global Market For Thyroid Gland Disorders Surges Amid Breakthroughs In Diagnostics And Treatment Technologies
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$15.5 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$21.0 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Disease, Type, End User, Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer
. Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders
. Rising Awareness and Policy Initiatives for Thyroid Disorders
. Managing Thyroid Disorders through Personalized Medicine
Interesting facts:
-
Smarter AI for Better Predictions: A new system called HFSDLF uses deep learning models such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to find important features in data. It then uses PCA and L1 Regularization to choose only the most useful ones. Finally, it uses XGBoost to make decisions. This smart combination helps it reach 97.80% accuracy while staying fast and efficient.
AI Helping with Thyroid Problems: AI is making it easier and faster to diagnose thyroid issues. For example, the FDA-approved Koios DS Thyroid system, helps doctors read ultrasound images and decide if a thyroid nodule is cancerous. This reduces the need for unnecessary biopsies. Deep learning models like CNNs have shown over 95% accuracy in spotting thyroid cancer.
New 3D Imaging for Thyroid Tumors: In 2024, scientists at Empa (the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technologies) created a new way to look at thyroid tumors in 3D using AI. This method checks biopsy samples without damaging them, so doctors can still do more tests later. It provides faster and more accurate results and might be used for other cancers in the future. It's also less invasive than traditional methods.
Emerging startups:
-
Immunovant, Inc.: In September 2024, Immunovant reported positive Phase 2a trial results for batoclimab in treating Graves' disease. The company also highlighted market research findings revealing a significant unmet need among patients who are intolerant to, uncontrolled on, or relapsed after anti-thyroid drugs (ATDs).
Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc: In 2024, Azurity Pharmaceuticals launched Adthyza, a new natural desiccated thyroid (NDT) drug, competing with Armour Thyroid and NP Thyroid. This marks a rare introduction of a brand-name NDT medication, expanding treatment options for thyroid hormone replacement.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders was $15.5 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, reaching about $21.0 billion by 2030.
Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
- Increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders.
- Growing awareness and policy initiatives.
- AI integration in thyroid gland disorders.
- Development of advanced therapeutics.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- The market is segmented based on disease type, product type, end user, and region. Diseases include hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, and others. Product types include diagnostics and treatment. Diagnostics are further segmented into blood tests and imaging tests. The treatment market is further segmented into medication, thyroid surgery, thyroid eye disease (TED), and others. End users include hospitals and specialty clinics, retail and online pharmacies, research and academic institutions, and patient and home care settings. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World with a focus on major countries in these regions.
Which type will be dominant segment through 2030?
- Hypothyroidism will dominate through the end of the forecast period.
Which region has the largest market share?
- North America holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBOTT
ABBVIE INC.
AMGEN INC.
ASTRAZENECA
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
GSK PLC.
LILLY
MERCK KGAA
NOVARTIS AG
PFIZER INC.
SANOFI
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
TERUMO CORP.
