CJ 4DPLEX And Cinemark Expand Relationship, Announcing 20 New SCREENX Locations Across Global Footprint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Of the 20 new locations, 18 will open across the United States, with six slated to open in 2025 and the remaining set to debut in 2026. As a leading exhibitor in the Latin American market, Cinemark will introduce SCREENX to audiences in the region for the first time, with theaters scheduled to open next year.

SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema technology, surrounds moviegoers with a dynamic 270-degree panoramic field of view. By extending key scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, it creates immersive, story-enhancing visuals that naturally fill the viewer's peripheral vision and pull them deeper into the film.

"SCREENX is a distinctive premium format that enhances the moviegoing experience by expanding storytelling across our immersive auditorium screens," said Damian Wardle, Cinemark's EVP, Theater & Technology Operations. "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX and bring even more cutting-edge cinematic experiences to our guests, including, for the first time, audiences in Latin America."

Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX Americas , stated, "With this deal, Cinemark reinforces their commitment to being one of the most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Together, we're not just expanding more theaters, we're revolutionizing how moviegoers watch cinema with our truly differentiated SCREENX format. We're excited to broaden our footprint in the United States, introduce SCREENX to Cinemark's Latin American patrons for the first time, and continue pushing the boundaries of the cinematic experience."

CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark first partnered in 2022 with the launch of their initial SCREENX locations in California and Texas. The success of these theaters, driven by strong audience demand for premium formats, laid the foundation for the expanded agreement.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and London. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK ) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across nearly 500 theaters and more than 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (304 theaters; 4,246 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (193 theaters; 1,398 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world's No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX