Call For Offers: Top Texas Agents Announce Time-Sensitive Chance To Acquire Rare Lots In Private, Lakeside Neighborhood In Charming Corsicana, About An Hour From Dallas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Richland-Chambers Lake is one of Texas' largest and most scenic reservoirs, offering more than 41,000 acres of water and 330 miles of shoreline just 65 miles south of Dallas. Known for its superb fishing, the lake draws anglers year-round because of its hybrid striped bass, white bass, crappie, catfish and largemouth bass. Boating, sailing and watersports are popular, too, thanks to lake's expansive layout and multiple marinas.

Arrowhead is a neighborhood of privacy, security and relaxation. With site-built homes only, each a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated and cooled living space, it offers gated access, a private boat ramp and underground co-op electricity and co-op water, all just 10 miles from Corsicana Municipal Airport and minutes from Corsicana's famously charming restaurants, shops and art galleries.

The larger property of the two being offered is one of the last remaining lakefront properties in Arrowhead. At more than 26 tree-covered, subdividable acres, it is an unparalleled opportunity to create a dream oasis, with stunning waterfront views and access. It offers waterfront footage, ample space for horses and the freedom to create a uniquely personal retreat with a private boat dock. The property, at 61573 La Bota, is listed for $995,000.

The second property offered is one of the few remaining large tracts in Arrowhead. The 6-acre, subdividable lot is blanketed with mature trees and offers a peaceful, private setting with convenient access to the lake. Whether realized as a weekend retreat or a year-round residence, this scenic property is the perfect canvas in one of the premier communities on Richland Chambers Lake. The property, at 61583 La Bota, is listed for $199,000.

Visit the property webpages linked below to view the complete listings and to download brochures with all the necessary information. For questions, additional details and to initiate the offer process, contact either listing agent: Arlene Kirkland, global real estate advisor, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, [email protected] , 214-477-7820, or Tyler Thomas, founder, TT Ranch Group, [email protected] , 214-718-2800.

